'With a Duke ball we could be even more dangerous': Tim Southee on a dream return to England

Tim Southee will devour Christmas lunch with New Zealand team-mates and young families at Mt Maunganui with his eyes on the prize. And, potentially, a more significant one for his team next year at the home of cricket.

New Zealand’s senior bowler will mark his run-up at Bay Oval on Saturday, should captain Kane Williamson win the toss, requiring four Pakistan wickets to join Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori in the 300-club.

At 32, fresh from the longest break of his career during the Covid hiatus, Southee sprinted towards the milestone as the Black Caps swept West Indies 2-0. Since he, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson became a test pace quartet against India at Christchurch in February, Southee snared 17 wickets in his last three tests at 17.58.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tim Southee has led the New Zealand attack superbly in the past year, snaring 17 wickets in his last three tests.

One game at a time and all that, but Southee admits he’s allowed himself a brief glimpse of Lord’s, London, in June next year.

Beat Pakistan 2-0 at Mt Maunganui and Christchurch, and hope Australia sweep India 4-0, and a trans-Tasman final in the World Test Championship will be at short odds.

“We need to take care of the upcoming series which is our focus, but that will be interesting. That’s the excitement that’s added with the World Test Championship and if you are able to play some good cricket over that period and make the final it would be exciting,” Southee told Stuff.

“Playing Australia in a test in England would be unique and pretty cool to do. It’d be nice to get a Duke ball in our hands again and our bowling attack with a Duke ball could be even more dangerous.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tim Southee and new bowling partner in crime Kyle Jamieson after taking five wickets apiece against West Indies in Wellington.

Amid all the comparisons between the respective pace attacks from Australia (world No 1) and New Zealand (world No 2), a neutral venue with a different ball would provide the ultimate gauge. Australia won seven of the eight trans-Tasman tests since 2015, all with the Kookaburra ball, while the English Dukes is more receptive to swing and seam bowling. Imagine Jamieson, on recent form, with that in his hand?

Back in 2013, Southee snared 10-108 against England at Lord’s before the Black Caps’ batting collapsed to defeat against Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“Over there the overhead conditions can play a massive part. There’s a lot of things that come into play in that part of the world. It’s something that’s in your mind, but our focus is purely on the Pakistan series for now.”

England is on the radar for the Black Caps regardless of whether they qualify for the WTC final, with New Zealand Cricket confirming recent talks for a two-test series in England after the Indian Premier League in April-May.

As Southee’s mate Trent Boult noted in an ESPNCricinfo interview, there’s potential to be on the road for nearly nine months next year, Covid-19 permitting.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Tim Southee and Trent Boult will return to the scene of Bay Oval’s first test with happy memories of beating England there 13 months ago.

After the Australia and Bangladesh visits in February-March, the IPL players will depart then potentially head straight to England afterwards. Then a tour of Pakistan is inked in for September - exact venue to be confirmed - before the Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November.

Southee missed an IPL contract last year but with his rejuvenated white ball form this summer he’ll be in the mix at next year’s auction.

“I’d love to be a part of the IPL again, it’s a great tournament to be part of. I’ll put my name up, but if not I’ll just use that time to recover from the season and get the body ready to crack on again.

“[Touring] is something we have to adapt to and be prepared to do. It’s a lot tougher to be in a bubble with the quarantine and tours are even longer. As a cricket side you do it for long periods as it is.

“Everyone is still trying to work it out at the moment, and how long they can sustain it for. Talking to the guys who went to the IPL and were on the road for close to three months it’s quite a lot to ask. Hopefully in a few months’ time we’re a bit clearer on where things sit in the world, but it’s something we’ll have to adapt to.”

For now it’s the relative normality of a Kiwi Christmas, and cricket in front of crowds. Southee will relish every moment and, most likely, be raising the red Kookaburra to a standing ovation some time in the next week or so.