Black Caps vs Pakistan: Ross Taylor and Tim Southee nearing big milestones

The Boxing Day test against Pakistan will be Ross Taylor’s 438th match for the Black Caps – more than any other player.

Two Black Caps are on the verge of bringing up important milestones, but one has more to do than the other when the first test against Pakistan starts on Boxing Day.

Ross Taylor simply has to make it to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in one piece to become the most-capped Black Cap in history, with 438 international appearances to his name across all three formats.

As things stand, he is tied with Daniel Vettori, who has held that mantle since he took it off Stephen Fleming in 2011, on 437.

It doesn't get handed down often – and it might very well never be handed down again.

Martin Guptill, now a white-ball specialist, has made 324 appearances over the years, while Kane Williamson will make his 295th on Boxing Day and Tim Southee his 294th, but there's less international cricket played now than there was in the early years of Taylor's career, and it will take a hell of an effort for someone to catch him.

The obvious caveat is that we don't know what the future of the game will look like. Many would never have foreseen Twenty20 becoming what it has and appearances records could fall in flash if the Black Caps of 2050 find themselves playing multiple Five5 matches a day.

“I was really happy to play one or two games for New Zealand,” was what Taylor said when the milestone was raised with him in November.

“I've still got to get there first, but my mentor, Martin Crowe, always used to say records are meant to be broken for the next guy to come beat."

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Tim Southee is four wickets away from having 300 wickets in test cricket.

The other Black Cap nearing a milestone is the second-longest serving member of the side, Southee, who finds himself four scalps short of claiming 300 test wickets.

Only Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (361) have got there from New Zealand previously, though Trent Boult (272) will almost certainly join them in time.

Southee began the year watching on from the sidelines in Sydney, where he was rested amid concerns over his workload, a decision he personally described as "disappointing".

He has featured in every test since then, taking 4-49 and 5-61 then 2-38 and 3-36 against India at the end of last summer and claiming player of the series honours, then 4-35 and 1-62 and 5-32 and 2-96 against the West Indies – a total of 26 wickets in four matches.

Even if he goes without a wicket in the Mount, 2020 will be the most productive year of Southee's test career – he’s taken an average of 6.5 wickets per match and 3.25 wickets per innings, marks he hasn’t come close to previously.

Speaking to Stuff on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old said the long break between matches over the winter due to the Covid-19 pandemic had proved helpful.

NZC Black Caps Captain Kane Williamson returns to training after the birth of his first child.

“You try to look at the positives and I think it was quite nice to have that forced rest and let the body recover and freshen up, then to do some work over the winter to come back and fire into this season.

“As an international sportsman, you're always looking at ways to get better and you're always looking at ways to improve your game and each year you reflect back.

“It's obviously nice to take wickets, but at times you can still feel pretty good and feel like you're doing a good job, but you may not necessarily have anything in the wickets column.

“It's coming out pretty well at the moment and hopefully that can continue throughout the summer.”