Black Caps vs Pakistan: Visitors fight back after slow start, but hosts remain on top

Black Caps seamer Tim Southee closed in on 300 test wickets on day three of the first test against Pakistan, taking two of the four he needed.

It was the very definition of a grind for the Black Caps on day three at Bay Oval, but they persevered through a Pakistan counterattack and were well and truly on top at stumps.

At the end of the 40th over of the day – and the 60th over of Pakistan’s innings – the visitors had crawled to 80-6 and were facing the prospect of having to follow on.

Then up stepped captain Mohammad Rizwan, who made 71 and shared in a 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Faheem Ashraf, who was the last man out for 91, his highest test score, as his side made 239 in their first innings to trail by 192 runs.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson leads an appeal for a wicket off the bowling of Tim Southee.

Rizwan’s resistance ended when he was run out by a direct hit from Mitchell Santner, who pounced on a shot from Faheem that went out to mid wicket and flung it at the non-striker’s end as the batsmen went back for two in the day’s 69th over.

Pakistan resumed on Monday morning having eked their way to 30-1 in 20 overs on the second evening, and they weren’t able to score any more freely after a night’s sleep.

Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee all claimed wickets in the first session to reduce Pakistan to 62-5 at lunch, while Neil Wagner – bowling with a fractured toe – chipped in during the twice rain-affected second session to leave them 112-6 at tea.

An elongated final session started at 4.25pm, but only 13 balls were possible before rain arrived to send the players from the field for a third time with Pakistan 115-6, though they returned at 5pm and play wasn’t disrupted again.

Wagner was only cleared to bowl once he completed his warm-ups ahead of play, after an X-ray confirmed he had fractured the fourth toe in his right foot while batting on day two.

He was hit on the foot by Pakistan left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi and received treatment from Black Caps physio Tommy Simsek at the time, but soldiered on and was the last man out, contributing 19 to his side’s total of 431.

As they took the field on the second evening, Wagner was initially absent, but he returned after sending down a few deliveries and got through three overs before the fracture was confirmed overnight.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan led his side’s fightback from 80-6 but was out for 71.

A team spokesperson said he had “been cleared to play by a doctor – providing he can tolerate the pain”.

It’s unclear how much pain Wagner was actually in out in the middle, but by tea he had sent down 13 more overs and claimed the wicket of Fawad Alam, who was caught behind by BJ Watling while hooking for nine.

That dismissal left Pakistan at 80-6, one ball into the 60th over, but Faheem made a bright start and combined with stand-in captain Rizwan to up the scoring rate.

Southee moved two wickets closer to joining the 300-wicket club earlier on Monday, dismissing Azhar Ali for five and Haris Sohail for three in the same over, caught behind and by Henry Nicholls at gully respectively.

He needs two more wickets to join Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori as the only New Zealanders with 300 test wickets, a milestone reached by just 33 players in the history of the game.

Jamieson got things started for the Black Caps, bowling opener Abid Ali for 25, while Boult removed nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas, who took 37 balls to get off the mark with a single, then added an edge for four to finish with five.

Rizwan and Faheem made the hosts toil hard in between the three rain breaks, but after the captain departed, Boult quickly bowled Yasir Shah for four, while Wagner had Shaheen caught at short leg for six in the dying stages, where he bowled another five overs, before Jamieson had Faheem caught behind to finish with 3-35.

The Black Caps will begin their second innings when play resumes at 10.46am on day four on Tuesday.

At Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui: Black Caps 431 all out met Pakistan 239 all out in 102.2 overs (Faheem 91, Rizwan 71; Jamieson 3-35)