Matt Henry relishes recall for pivotal Pakistan test as Black Caps eye perfect end to summer of test cricket

Matt Henry has been brought into the Black Caps squad for the second test against Pakistan.

Recalled Black Caps seamer Matt Henry and Pakistan allrounder Faheem Ashraf both wore beaming smiles - albeit for slightly differing reasons - as a result of Neil Wagner’s absence for the second cricket test in Christchurch.

While Henry never likes seeing a team-mate injured, Wagner’s two broken toes have given the 29-year-old Cantabrian a shot at adding to his 12 tests - the last of which was against Australia in Sydney a year ago - when the second and final test starts on Sunday.

A highly accomplished ODI bowler for New Zealand, Henry has not been able to break into the test lineup with any regularity since his 2015 debut, and averages a tick of 50 with the red ball.

SPARK SPORT Neil Wagner pulled up sore during the tea break on day four, but did bowl later on.

But after a thumb injury in October saw him sidelined for the first chunk of the season, he found some form recently for NZ A, snaring 6-53 against Pakistan A.

READ MORE:

* Australian spinner Adam Zampa to miss Big Bash League game for swearing

* Black Caps vs Pakistan: Mitchell Santner makes vital contribution to push test case

* Conundrum for Black Caps after heroic Neil Wagner ruled out of second test against Pakistan



He’s a decent shot to play on his home turf at Hagley Oval which always offers a bit to the pace bowlers, and this week shapes as no different.

“Obviously it’s a shame with what’s happened with Waggy’s foot but I’m very excited to be here at home back in the squad,” said Henry, who is probably vying with allrounders Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner for a spot in the XI, with one of those three players likely to miss selection.

“The guys have been going so well too so to come and join the team while they’re doing so well is great.

“[Hagley Oval] is a great venue … it’s a great wicket and I’m looking forward to it, if the opportunity arises to be out there.”

Henry noted workhorse Wagner, the third-ranked test bowler in the world, would be missed by New Zealand, but Ashraf clearly wasn’t upset about his absence, especially on a Hagley Oval pitch that looked “greener, bouncier and quicker” than what the tourists encountered in their 101-run loss at Bay Oval.

“Wagner is a good test bowler. He’s a seasoned, experienced bowler who creates difficulty for every team he plays against,” Ashraf said. “If Wagner is not in the squad, you must be happy and it is a big relief for Pakistan.”

Ashraf spoke about Pakistan taking a “new mindset” into this test and eliminating the small errors that cost them in Mt Maunganui as they try to square the series and make a move up the World Test Championship table.

The WTC is also front and centre for the Black Caps, who must win to keep their charge going for the final at Lord’s later in the year.

That’s not the only milestone on the periphery of this final test of the home summer, either.

A win would be their six in succession, a NZ record, and it would also be the first time they have completed a perfect home season in a multiple-tour summer, having beaten the West Indies 2-0 before the Pakistan series.

They would also officially move to No 1 in the International Cricket Council’s test rankings for the first time, with a win or a draw against Pakistan.

Not that any of that talk has been a focus for coach Gary Stead.

“Every test match we go into, it's just about winning that and doing everything we can to win that test match and I don't really want us to change that mentality at the moment.

“If we start getting too far ahead of ourselves and start thinking of things that might happen in the future, you can get lost in what you're doing right now.

“For us it will just be about playing each ball as it comes.”

Black Caps v Pakistan: Second test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Black Caps squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown. Third umpire: Wayne Knights. Fourth umpire: Shaun Haig.

TAB odds: NZ $1.34, Pakistan $6.70, draw $4.80.

Test match broadcast on Spark Sport with live blog coverage on Stuff from 11am daily.