Black Caps vs Bangladesh: Trent Boult shines as New Zealand crush tourists

New Zealand's batsmen barely needed to break sweat but Devon Conway tarnished his debut with an uncharacteristically loose shot.

The Black Caps recorded an eight-wicket victory in the opening one-day international against Bangladesh after their attack dismissed the tourists for just 131 in Dunedin on Saturday, paving the way for opener Henry Nicholls to guide New Zealand home in cruise mode after just 21.2 overs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal at University Oval on Saturday.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 5475 at University Oval, Nicholls hit 49 not out in a composed knock and it looked like Conway would accompany him until the end of the innings before he was caught for 27.

The run chase was short but not so sweet for the inexperienced Bangladesh bowlers as Martin Guptill arrived at the crease with an attacking mindset.

The opener's form had been under the spotlight until a fine T20 innings against Australia in Dunedin last month, and he again showed his liking for University Oval with some massive shots to the boundary.

Guptill whacked four sixes and three fours as New Zealand raced to 50 inside five overs, but he tried to launch Bangladesh's attack into orbit once too often, nicking a Taskin Ahmed delivery to depart for 38 runs.

That brought debutant Conway to the middle, and the mature run machine was happy to steadily accumulate his first international ODI runs as Nicholls provided the more aggressive posture from the other end.

Still, Guptill's dismissal had an effect similar to Team NZ falling off their foils, and the Black Caps bobbed along at relatively sedate rate for the rest of their innings.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Martin Guptill's quickfire 38 got New Zealand's run chase off to a flying start.

Earlier, stand-in captain Tom Latham, in his 100th ODI, won the toss and decided to bowl on an overcast morning, with Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell named to debut.

As has been the trend in ODIs in recent years, Tim Southee was the bowler to miss out but there was no respite for the tourists due to the conditions and variety in the Black Caps attack.

Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jimmy Neesham all caused Bangladesh issues, with Jamieson justifying his selection after a challenging T20 series with some lifting deliveries and consistent line and length despite not claiming a wicket.

However, Boult was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4-27, and he made the breakthrough in the fifth over of the innings and the third over of his outstanding opening spell.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal had already been beaten twice by Boult's swing and pace before he was trapped lbw by the world's best ODI bowler.

Boult grabbed his second wicket just three balls later, with Soumya Sarkar lofting a poor shot to Devon Conway at point.

Opener Liton Kumer Das was next to go, deceived by a Neesham slower ball to leave Bangladesh reeling at 42-3.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand celebrates the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim during the ODI against Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin.

Mitchell Santner was introduced in the 20th over and started tidily, and Bangladesh's slow run rate tempted Mushfiqur Rahim into a rash stroke off the first ball of Neesham's next over, sending the diminutive batsman back to the pavilion for 23 hard-earned runs.

Neesham’s second wicket showed how much the tourists were struggling with the extra bounce generated by the Black Caps bowlers.

Boult, in particular, was getting good carry from the harbour end of University Oval, with Latham forced to take some deliveries over his head.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Mushfiqur Rahim bats against the Black Caps at University Oval.

Luck then deserted Bangladesh. Mohammad Mithun attempted to hit Neesham back down the wicket but the all-rounder got a fingertip to the ball and Mithun could only watch in despair as the ball smashed into the non-striker's stumps.

The wicket put the Black Caps in total control at 72-5 and they promptly reintroduced Henry to the attack in place of Santner.

Henry’s bowling had been effective without much reward, and he and Santner finished with the most economical figures in a disciplined and balanced displaof bowling.

The gulf in class between the two sides was encapsulated by the next wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a complete hash of a benign-looking Santner delivery was bowled around his legs for just one run.

Henry and Boult then cleaned up the tail with ease to give the Black Caps batsmen a total they knocked off with ease to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to take place in Christchurch in Tuesday.