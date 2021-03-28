Black Caps vs Bangladesh burning questions: How good is it to have two speedsters?

Adam Milne is back in the Black Caps for the first time in more than two years.

OPINION: Less than 48 hours after completing a sweep of Bangladesh in their one-day international series, the Black Caps will be back in action in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

They are two wins away from making it seven series wins out of seven at home this summer and will be after the first of those in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon, with match two to follow in Napier on Tuesday night and match three rounding things out in Auckland on Thursday night.

With the Indian Premier League getting underway in less than two weeks’ time, six first-choice players have been rested for this series, opening the door for Finn Allen and Will Young to make their debuts and raising the prospect of speedsters Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne playing together for the first time.

Three of Stuff’s cricket scribes have shared their views on that and some of the other burning questions, while you can share your opinions in the comments below.

The Black Caps have named a squad missing a host of big names who are soon off to the IPL. Whose presence and/or omission is the most intriguing?

Mark Geenty: Colin Munro’s absence is notable, and probably signals game over for his T20I career, while Adam Milne’s presence is the feel good story, nearly 29 months since his last international. After two surgeries on his left ankle, he hit stride quickly for Shane Bond’s Sydney Thunder and topped the magic 150kmh mark, showing he’d lost none of his punch and raising the prospect of much-awaited double-act with Lockie Ferguson.

Ian Anderson: In: Finn Allen. Monstered domestic bowling 'attacks' in the Super Smash but will that approach and technique prosper at international level. It would have been better to find out against Australian than Bangladesh.Out: Colin Munro. His absence has been postmarked before the start of summer, but he showed enough in the BBL to indicate he could still contribute at the World Cup. It'd be better to have him involved now.

Andrew Voerman: It's brilliant to see Adam Milne back in the mix six months out from a World Cup in India, as he was a key performer in the Black Caps’ semifinal run at the same event in the same country five years ago. It’s a bit of a bummer that Colin Munro’s international career has ended so abruptly, but even with three top-order batsmen missing, it’s hard to say who I’d leave out in his favour.

Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne are set to play for the first time. With the pair of speedsters fit, how worried should Trent Boult and Tim Southee be their place in the first-choice XI?

MG: Eden Park looks the most likely venue for a Milne-Ferguson duo, now the quickest pitch in the country. Further down the track it will be horses for courses, but on the right day there may even be a temptation to play all four with Mitchell Santner at seven, and Milne or Southee at eight. The latter’s outswing in the early overs still makes him a key man if the ball is hooping.

IA: They will be looking over their shoulders, but that's a fine thing for the side. We may find out if Milne can take enough wickets to muscle his way into the first-choice side. Of course, the veteran duo do have the huge asset of so rarely being injured.

AV: Pretty worried – Southee especially. He has captained the team in 12 of their last 24 matches, but express pace will hold a certain appeal, especially in the subcontinent, where the rest of their T20 action this year is set to take place, and it could come down to him and Boult, who has added appeal as a left-armer, fighting for one place.

The Black Caps are on the verge of making it seven series wins out of seven this summer. Will they and what’s your predicted scoreline?

MG: No Williamson, Boult, and Santner removes their best three players in the T20 format, so Bangladesh will get their chance to pinch a victory. Still, there are newcomers bursting to impress like Finn Allen, and plenty of batting and bowling firepower, so it’s 3-0 to the hosts and seven from seven for the home summer.

IA: Bangladesh blew a golden chance to break their ODI duck against the Black Caps in NZ by dropping catch after catch on Tuesday. It's flaws like that which make it hard to go past a 3-0 sweep, but T20 opens itself up to big swings in fortune from just one or two players.

AV: They will win 3-0. Bangladesh might be able to sneak one, but with Devon Conway already becoming as dependable as any batsman out there, and places at the T20 World Cup to play for, the Black Caps should be too strong on home soil.