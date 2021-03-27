Black Caps vs Bangladesh: 'I batted 10', Devon Conway recalls humble beginnings on field of dreams

As Devon Conway strode confidently into the 90s, a maiden one-day cricket international century at his mercy as the crowd roared on Friday, he had a flashback to his first look at the Basin Reserve.

Just a few months after arriving in New Zealand from his native South Africa in September 2017, to join the Victoria University club and chase international selection, Conway was summoned to a Wellington Firebirds intra-squad match. Crowd: zero.

“I think I scored my first run against [seamer] Travis Muller. Luckily I didn’t have to face Hamish Bennett or Logan van Beek so it was a slightly more gentle introduction to playing at the Basin. I didn’t score many in that game, I batted 10 in the first innings and three in the second,” Conway said, after his sparkling knock of 126 saw him named player of the ODI series in the Black Caps’ 3-0 series win over Bangladesh.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Basin Reserve crowd rises to Devon Conway after his maiden ODI century.

“It was just a great opportunity. I remember wicketkeeping, standing alongside Jeetan Patel at first slip and Michael Papps at second, thinking ‘wow, this is a pretty special place to play cricket’. I remember those days vividly and I’ll keep that close to my heart.”

On a sunny Friday afternoon, a crowd of 5536 rose to Conway, now a home town favourite, as he raised his maiden ODI century in his third innings.

So too, Daryl Mitchell, who debuted alongside Conway in Dunedin and scored 100 not out in Wellington as they added 159 for the fifth wicket and boosted the hosts to a ground record 318-6. Victory over Bangladesh, by 164 runs, was a formality.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Well batted: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell put on 159, an ODI fifth wicket record against Bangladesh.

Said Conway: “It was a pretty special feeling to be out there, even waking up thinking ‘wow I’m going to play at the Basin Reserve for the Black Caps’, representing New Zealand and doing the national anthems, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence… I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better.”

Conway’s had some magic moments at the Basin but this was his first for New Zealand, having qualified for international selection back in August as coach and chief selector Gary Stead made him wait for a test debut with Will Young preferred in December.

That elusive test debut will surely happen in England in June. How can they not pick him?

Conway plundered 327 not out in the Plunket Shield against Canterbury before a handful of Wellington College students in October 2019, then in February blasted the Firebirds to the T20 Super Smash title against Canterbury with 93 not out before another 5500-strong turnout.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Captain Tom Latham and the Black Caps with the ODI series trophy after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh.

The left-hander with all the shots, no discernible weakness and ice running through his veins, now averages 75 from his first three ODI innings after he stormed into T20 internationals, averaging 52 at a strike rate of 145 from his first 11.

Still, as he took guard in Dunedin on ODI debut, the 29-year-old admitted to some doubts, having set the bar so high. Senior man Ross Taylor was one to lean on and guide him through with some calming words.

“I was a little bit under pressure in that first game, making my debut. As much as I’d played alongside the majority of the group for a bit before that I still felt the nerves, trying to make an impression and trying to do well down in Dunedin. I tried to get through that early emotion and get back to how I go about things.”

Conway and friends now head to Hamilton where the roadshow continues on Sunday, a three-match T20 series where the Black Caps will chase a perfect seven series victories this season.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Allroundr Jimmy Neesham mopped up Bangladesh’s innings with 5-27 in the third ODI.

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham wrapped things up with his best ODI figures of 5-27 in his home season farewell as he joins Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert on the plane to the Indian Premier League. They’ll be joined by Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Finn Allen after the T20 series.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal will miss the T20s for personal reasons and was downcast after their stirring effort in taking New Zealand the distance in game two.

“The first game and the last game we were nowhere close to them. They played exceptionally well, they were a much better team. If we continue playing like this we are going nowhere.”