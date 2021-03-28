Black Caps vs Bangladesh: Daryl Mitchell proves point again as all-format cricketer

Daryl Mitchell never doubted his ability to crack it at the top level of cricket. The only thing he worries about now, after adding another century to his tally, is toning down the celebrations.

The New Zealand allrounder returns to home town Hamilton for Sunday’s Bangladesh Twenty20 series opener as a test and one-day international centurymaker after a dream start to 2021.

Having clouted 102 not out in the second Pakistan test on his new home ground in Christchurch in January, Mitchell played support act to Devon Conway in his backyard on Friday before he unleashed the power, and walked off the Basin Reserve with an unbeaten 100 in the third ODI.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Well batted: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell during their 159-run stand at the Basin Reserve.

Both Mitchell tons were marked with a roar and fist pump, and no one begrudged him those. Especially not at the Basin and a 5500-strong crowd when he hared back for a second run and beat an errant throw to reach his century off the final ball of the innings, longtime team-mate Mitchell Santner urging him on at the other end.

“I don’t really like showing too much emotion when I’m batting so I might need to work on that,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “It’s obviously a very proud moment not only for myself but also family and friends so it’s nice to get it.”

Family is important to Mitchell. He and wife Amy now have two-year-old and four-month-old daughters - “It’s all on at the moment” - and instead of watching his rugby team the Chiefs play the Blues on Saturday night in Hamilton he planned to visit his mother and grandparents.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Basin Reserve crowd rises to Daryl Mitchell as he celebrates his maiden ODI century.

Yes, he’s a Chiefs man for life despite the big move south last year which rejuvenated his cricket career. “My Dad and Grandad would kill me if I changed that,” Mitchell quips of father John, the former All Blacks coach, and now England defence coach under Eddie Jones.

Mitchell left a star-studded Northern Districts - including his mate Santner who he’s known since they were 10 - for a fresh start with Canterbury with a solitary test to his name.

In five Plunket Shield matches for the new champions he averaged 48 with the bat and took 17 wickets at 17.64. In the T20 Super Smash he was fourth on the run charts - 374 at a strike rate of 135 - and snared 10 wickets at an economy rate of just under nine.

And, notably, incumbent allrounder Colin de Grandhomme suffered an ankle problem which required surgery, and provided Mitchell an opening which he seized at age 29.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Black Caps allrounder Daryl Mitchell scored his maiden test and ODI centuries within three months.

“Personally I like to think I can handle this level and do it for a long period of time,” he said. “The move to Canterbury has really helped, to dominate with bat and ball at different times and to be able to wear the silver fern and play for New Zealand as much as I can is truly an honour.

“I have as much fun as I can out there and try to compete and what will be, will be. I know I’ve put in the hard work to allow that to happen.”

Now, Mitchell averages 75 from four test innings, and doesn’t even register an ODI batting average after scores of 12 not out and 100 not out in his first two innings against Bangladesh.

Promoted to No 6, Mitchell helped Conway add 159, a fifth wicket record for New Zealand in ODIs against Bangladesh in a ground record total of 318-6. Both debuted in Dunedin, with Conway becoming Black Caps ODI rep No 198 and Mitchell No 199, and they cashed in at the Basin to set up a 164-run win and series clean sweep.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Series sealed: Tom Latham and his Black Caps with the ODI series trophy at the Basin Reserve.

Conway hit 126 off 110 balls, his first century in any format for New Zealand, and Mitchell watched and learned.

“He’s a class player [Conway] and scores runs for fun, whatever team and whatever level he plays. I’m stoked to see him do well at this level and he showed his class, the way he could read situations and adapt and score boundaries without taking too many risks.

“That’s always the sign of a good player and he’s just got time. Batting with him is pretty cool and he’s cheeky at times, we had a laugh and it calms things down and brings it back to just a game of cricket even if there are 5000 people watching.”

Mitchell and Conway will team up again in three T20s in Hamilton, Napier (Tuesday) and Auckland (Thursday) under captain Tim Southee with debutant Finn Allen an exciting addition and some regulars absent: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham all Indian Premier League-bound.

Then, there’s England looming. Mitchell is a certainty to make that squad of up to 20 for two tests against England then the World Test Championship final against India starting June 18. Excitement is building, as they get a fortnight off then regroup for a four-week training block before departure in May.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s something we’re all very excited for. We’ll get through these next three T20s, it’s been a long summer and it’ll be nice to have a couple of weeks at home with the kids.

“Fingers crossed I’ll be part of the squad, it would be really cool to be part of. I’m just looking forward to winning another series for New Zealand and spending time with my girls.”

AT A GLANCE

New Zealand v Bangladesh, first Twenty20 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2pm Sunday:

New Zealand (from): Tim Southee (captain), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Hamish Bennett.

Bangladesh (from): Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.