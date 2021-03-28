Black Caps close in on summer series sweep after T20 win over Bangladesh

Devon Conway starred with the bat before spin bowler Ish Sodhi did the damage with the ball against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps are one win away from completing a seven-from-seven series sweep of the summer.

Sparked again by Devon Conway and hurried home by Ish Sodhi, New Zealand won the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 series in Hamilton on Sunday by 66 runs.

Conway's unbeaten 92 off 52 balls (featuring 11 fours and three sixes) helped the hosts reach 210-3 in their 20 overs, and he got assistance from T20 newcomer Will Young (53 off 30 balls).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Devon Conway of New Zealand bats during game one of the International T20 series atart gainst Bangladesh at Seddon Park.

In reply, Bangladesh finished well short on 144-8 as legspinner Sodhi ripped through their middle-order, taking 4-28 off his four overs to ensure the result was beyond doubt long before the final ball.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps vs Bangladesh: Daryl Mitchell proves point again as all-format cricketer

* Black Caps vs Bangladesh: Ross Taylor, Colin Munro's Twenty20 international futures look murky

* Finn Allen set to benefit from white-ball focus as he joins the Black Caps for the first time



“A few young guys from Bangladesh that we haven't seen before came out and played some expansive shots early – I think they got off to a really good start and put us under a bit of pressure,” Sodhi said.

“And so to get a couple of wickets to stunt that run-rate they were going at was awesome, so towards

the back end it was hard for them to keep that run-rate up when they kept losing wickets.”

Sodhi was unable to pick up one more wicket to become just the third New Zealander with a five-wicket bag in T20 internationals – Tim Southee was the first in 2010 and Lockie Ferguson the next 10 years later when he took 5-21 in Auckland against the Windies last November to kick-start the summer.

The Black Caps have won all six series across the three different formats over the home international season, losing just three games in their 18 outings so far.

They won the respective test series against the West Indies and Pakistan 2-0, defeated the Windies 2-0 (with one game abandoned) in their T20 matchup, saw off Pakistan 2-1 in the same format and defeated Australia 3-2 in the game’s shortest form.

They won the ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0 in a canter and now have two games – in Napier on Tuesday and in Auckland on Thursday – to clinch the T20 series and end the home programme with seven scalps.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Ish Sodhi takes the wicket of Soumya Sarkar caught and bowled.

Conway led NZ’s charge after captain Southee won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions, with showers forecasted (that never eventuated) at Seddon Park.

Named man of the ODI series, the left-hander made the switch in formats without missing a beat as he picked gaps in the Bangladesh field with staggering regularity.

The 29-year-old has an assuring ability to accumulate runs rapidly with rarely seeming to flirt with danger

His one heart-jumping moment came when he brought up his half-century in fortunate fashion – it initially appeared he'd been caught by Shoriful at deep backward square when on 47. But a TV replay was adjudged to have shown the fielder’s rear heel touching the boundary marker, instead giving Conway a six and renewed life after the soft signal from the umpire was out.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah later said he didn't have any problems with the eventual decision.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finn Allen made a golden duck on debut for New Zealand.

Initially, there was a horror start for opener Finn Allen, who lost the battle of the debutants when he was bowled by an arm-ball from left-arm spinner Nasun Ahmed with the first delivery he’d faced for the Black Caps.

Martin Guptill, with 99 more T20 international appearances than his opening partner, got to 35 off 27 balls before chasing a wide one from Nasum that he could only loft to the hands of long-off.

Young made a better fist of his T20 international debut, making 53 off 30 balls and adding 105 for the third wicket with Conway.

That duo accelerated their side through the second half of the innings, along with an unbeaten 24 off 10 balls from Glenn Phillips. The hosts scored 64 runs off their last four overs and 34 off the last two.

Sodhi soon put the visitors on the back foot after a brisk start, taking two wickets in his first over – a sharp one-handed caught and bowled followed two balls later with a wrong ‘un that cleaned up Mohammad Mithun.

He picked up two more wickets in his second over with consecutive deliveries.

The win came despite New Zealand being without Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner – all generously given a breather ahead of the IPL.

The visitors, already missing star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan for the entire tour, were also without key opener Tamim Iqbal, who opted out of the T20 series for personal reasons, and the gulf between the two units indicates New Zealand should seal the series without too much of a sweat at McLean Park.

New Zealand 210-3 in 20 overs (D Conway 92 not out, W Young 53) beat Bangladesh 144-8 (Afif Hossain 45; I Sodhi 4-28) by 66 runs.