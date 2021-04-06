Black Caps summer in review: These were a few of our favourite things

Black Caps coach Gary Stead is satisfied with his team's efforts during the summer just gone.

OPINION: The Black Caps’ home summer began with a group of players heading straight from managed isolation to the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies and ended with another group heading from the final T20 against Bangladesh straight to the Indian Premier League.

In between they won four tests in a row against the West Indies and Pakistan to book their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final in June, they won four T20 series against those two, Australia, and Bangladesh, and they also won their lone one-day international series, against Bangladesh, to boot.

All told, their record read played 19, won 16, making for one of the most dominant home seasons in the history of New Zealand cricket.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The Black Caps won 16 of their 19 completed matches this summer.

But what were the moments that stood out?

Stuff’s cricket scribes have picked out some of theirs, but please let us know what you think by voting in the polls below or having your say in the comments.

What was your favourite thing about the Black Caps’ batting this summer?

Mark Geenty: Kane Williamson’s relentlessness in nearly 29 hours at the crease in the Hamilton, Mount Maunganui, and Christchurch tests to set up New Zealand’s 4-0 home sweep and their World Test Championship final berth. The superlatives have almost dried up for Williamson’s concentration and batsmanship, and it shows even the world No 1 can somehow raise the bar. And he picked up an overuse injury in his elbow for his trouble.

Ian Anderson: The skipper's double-century against Pakistan in the second test in Christchurch. A masterclass in technique, dedication and craft from our greatest batsman.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Black Caps captain Kane Williamson celebrates his double century in the first test against the West Indies.

Brendon Egan: Skipper Kane Williamson's brilliant 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton at the start of the summer was something to behold. It was his highest test score and packed full of elegant shots and a treat to watch. The batting genius then followed it up with 129 and 238 in the Pakistan test series.

Andrew Voerman: With apologies to Williamson, for me it’s Devon Conway immediately looking like one of the best batsmen in the world in his first summer of international cricket. Whether it was his 41 on debut, his unbeaten 99 against Australia, or his 126 or his 92 against Bangladesh, he was a joy to watch, and I can’t wait to see him do it for hours at a time wearing whites this June.

What was your favourite thing about the Black Caps’ bowling this summer?

MG: Kyle Jamieson’s near test hat-trick against West Indies in Wellington. A fast bowler at the peak of his powers with the red ball, riding the wave of a Saturday Basin Reserve crowd with swing, bounce and aggression. Shades of Sir Richard Hadlee back in the day when can-clanking hordes roared him on.

IA: Lockie Ferguson's five-for in the opening game of the international summer. He set the tone by hurrying up the West Indies and the Black Caps barely relented over the following four months.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson had match figures of 11-117 in the second test against Pakistan.

BE: Kyle Jamieson had quite the return to his old Hagley Oval home in the second test against Pakistan in early January. He caused all sorts of trouble for the tourists, taking 5-69 in the first innings and 6-48 in the second to finish with career-best match figures of 11-117 – all in just his sixth test.

AV: The period after tea on the final day of the Boxing Day test when Jamieson and Neil Wagner bowled marathon spells to swing the match the Black Caps’ way. Jamieson sent down nine overs on the trot while Wagner sent down 11 – with two broken toes to boot. There were plenty of times when bowlers delighted by carving through the opposition, but this was a feat of sheer determination.

What was your favourite match?

MG: The Boxing Day test win over Pakistan. We used to bemoan the Black Caps’ bowlers’ inability to finish sides off, now it’s become their trademark to get the job done in the nick of time. Neil Wagner defying the agony of two fractures in his foot, Jamieson’s long spell and, eventually, Mitchell Santner’s soaring return catch. Two thrilling day five wins in as many Bay Oval tests, and the Mount is now surely entrenched as a regular December 26 fixture.

IA: The first test win over Pakistan at Bay Oval, secured with less than five overs to spare. Kane Williamson's ton, Pakistan's rearguard action, Neil Wagner's broken toes and all the fingernails chewed.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES The Black Caps celebrate their win in the Boxing Day test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

BE: The second T20 against Australia in Dunedin was an absolute ripper and a rare nail-biting finish this summer. Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams threatened to lead Australia to an against the odds win, adding 92 off 40 balls for the seventh wicket. Jimmy Neesham came up big in the final over with the match on the line as New Zealand won by four runs.

AV: Drama or dominance? The Boxing Day test win over Pakistan had plenty of the former, as outlined by my colleagues, but the New Year’s test win had plenty of the latter – the tourists all out on day one, a double century for Williamson, centuries for Nicholls and Mitchell, the Black Caps’ fifth-highest test total, a five-for and a six-for for Jamieson. The Black Caps are so rarely so dominant, so the Hagley Oval test edges it for me.