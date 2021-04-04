The big Devon Conway question, and the simple answer of where he fits in Black Caps test XI

Devon Conway celebrates his maiden ODI century against Bangladesh, and will be taking guard in a test match as soon as June.

They call him Steady, and when you’re talking Black Caps test cricket selections, coach Gary Stead lives up to that moniker.

Dropping opener Jeet Raval 15 months ago after one test in Perth, and promoting Tom Blundell with stunning success in a losing cause in Melbourne, was one notable departure from the script.

Since that awful Australian tour, a 3-0 defeat, Covid-19 ensured all New Zealand’s tests were at home as they swept past India, West Indies and Pakistan, all by 2-0, to be the first side into June 18’s World Test Championship final against India at the Rose Bowl.

Now, as Stead prepares to name his squad of up to 20 on Thursday, the Blundell experiment must finally be at an end. The gifted cricketer, a worthy test gloveman and No 6 batsman when BJ Watling calls it quits potentially in the next year, will be in the tour squad but his Wellington team-mate Devon Conway is a warm favourite to stroll out to open with Tom Latham at Lord’s on June 2.

Stead could barely have delivered higher praise when he said on Thursday: “Devon looks like he's got all the skills of being an amazing player and I think we're really fortunate, at the moment, that we've had people in our squad like your Ross Taylors and your Kane Williamsons, then you see someone like Devon Conway come along, and you think this is another guy that could also be in that class.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images More runs for Devon Conway on his home ground at the Basin Reserve.

That screams out the mantra that Stead and co-selector Gavin Larsen must have in their minds: ‘how can we not pick him?’. With Williamson, Taylor and Henry Nicholls entrenched at three, four and five, opener is Conway’s spot.

He’s comfortable at three, but always maintained he’d bat anywhere in the top-four if required. At 29, he has 5-6 more years at his batting peak, and on his T20 and ODI performances this elevation can’t be delayed any further.

Blundell averaged 22.6 against West Indies and Pakistan at the top, with a pressure point outside off stump, between bat and pad, exposed on defence.

For Wellington, he averaged 19 from 11 Plunket Shield innings opening before slipping down to No 5 and reclaiming the gloves against Northern Districts last week. The result: 103 not out, after his young team-mate Rachin Ravindra made an effortless 138 against Neil Wagner and Scott Kuggeleijn.

As an aside, the latter innings – Ravindra’s third first-class ton – looks to have clinched him an England tour spot as the bolter, with left-arm spin his key asset. It would be a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder suffered in January.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Young Wellington batsman Rachin Ravindra looks a strong bet to make an extended England tour squad after scoring his third first-class century (file photo).

Stead said in picking their test tour squad, they choose the likely 12 or 13 then work their way back.

Judging by recent selections, with the latest tweak, that 12 for the WTC final looks like: Conway, Latham, Williamson, Taylor, Nicholls, Watling, Mitchell Santner/Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Wagner and Trent Boult.

The backup cast will feature Will Young, Blundell, Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry and maybe Doug Bracewell, while Colin de Grandhomme’s name will feature with an asterisk as he returns from ankle surgery in a race to be fit.

Glenn Phillips, Will Somerville and Michael Rippon, the latter the leading spin wicket-taker in Plunket Shield with 17 for Otago, and a handy batsman, will all feature on the fringe of discussions, too. Spin, though, may not play a major role in England in June and Santner, Patel and Ravindra may have that covered with only one of them, possibly none, to make the XI.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell celebrates his maiden test century, against Pakistan in January.

The four quicks are must-selects, then it becomes a toss-up between the impressive all-round qualities of Mitchell or de Grandhomme, or a spin option. Patel remains the pick of those but with the test spinner needing to be a batting option at seven, it restricts his chances unless they’re playing on a subcontinent turner.

For the first of two England tests on June 2, and the likely absence of Williamson and Boult in the IPL playoffs, Young would bat three but, as he was in the ODI squad, looks to have been overtaken by Conway in the pecking order after beating him to a vacant batting spot against West Indies in December.

Thursday’s announcement will answer some questions, although Stead may choose to keep his cards close about Conway’s spot in the order. An intra-squad match in England in May could offer the first major hint, and provide Conway’s springboard into an overdue test cap.