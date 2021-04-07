Black Caps summer in review: Who impressed and who's under pressure?

OPINION: The Black Caps’ home summer began with a group of players heading straight from managed isolation to the first Twenty20 international against the West Indies and ended with another group heading from the final T20 against Bangladesh straight to the Indian Premier League.

In between they won four tests in a row against the West Indies and Pakistan to book their place in the inaugural World Test Championship final in June, they won four T20 series against those two, Australia, and Bangladesh, and they also won their lone one-day international series, against Bangladesh, to boot.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Black Caps have completed a summer to remember, winning 16 of their 19 completed matches.

All told, their record read played 19, won 16, making for one of the most dominant home seasons in the history of New Zealand cricket.

But who were the players who impressed the most? Are there any heading into the winter under pressure? And with the World Test Championship final and the Twenty20 World Cup on the horizon, what questions remain to be answered?

Stuff’s cricket scribes have come together to share their thoughts, but please let us know what you think by voting in the polls below or having your say in the comments.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Devon Conway had a debut season to savour with the Black Caps.

Who are the two players who most enhanced their reputation?

Mark Geenty: Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. It’s difficult to recall a more complete debut season by a New Zealand international than Conway’s, and he is yet to even make his test debut. Coach Gary Stead’s comparison to Williamson and Ross Taylor was the highest praise he could give. Phillips meanwhile went from opener and wicketkeeper to power hitting No 5 and brilliant fielder in the Twenty20 side. And let’s not forget his golden arm off-spin which could be a factor in India later in the year. Versatile and supremely confident, Phillips helped transform the T20 side.

Ian Anderson: Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson. The left-handed bat was expected to adjust well to his elevation from the domestic stage to international cricket, but even the most optimistic fan hardly believed he'd be such a sensational success in both the white-ball formats. Jamieson proved too much of a handful in the tests for the West Indies and Pakistan and a small slump against better opposition in T20s should be no concern.

Brendon Egan: It's got to be Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. They not only took their chance for the Black Caps this summer, they smashed it out of the park and looked completely at home in international cricket. New Zealand must be tempted to include both in their XI for the world test championship final.

Andrew Voerman: For me it’s Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. Conway’s reputation was already pretty stellar, but he's enhanced by stepping up to international level and looking full of class from ball one. Phillips began the season with plenty to prove in T20 cricket but has become a key member of the team, thanks in part to his off-spin, which should help him press his case for test and ODI selection in the years ahead where the subcontinent is going to a regular destination.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tom Blundell’s hold on one of the Black Caps’ test opener spots could be loose after the rise of Devon Conway.

Who are the two players who are now under pressure (even if only in one format?)

MG: Tom Blundell and Tim Seifert. It sounds strange for a very good batsman coming off back-to-back first-class centuries, but that’s in the middle order and Blundell had a tough season opening for Wellington and New Zealand after being picked as a stop-gap. And there’s Conway whose claims as a test opener in England are near impossible to resist. Seifert has been a dynamic member of the T20 side but lost ground in the Australia series and with the rise of Finn Allen and Conway, Seifert faces a scrap to regain his opening spot and the wicketkeeping gloves in the lineup.

IA: Ross Taylor is on the outer in the T20 side, under pressure in the ODI arena and while still a first-choice for the test side, Conway and Will Young are applying the heat. Tom Blundell has Conway and Will Young breathing down his neck for the tests in England, but may also feel that his time could come again if BJ Watling hangs up the gloves in the near future.

BE: Colin de Grandhomme didn't play a match this summer for New Zealand with ankle problems hindering him, which has resulted in surgery. Mitchell made every post a winner in all three forms and has likely overtaken de Grandhomme in the pecking order when everyone is fit. Tim Seifert will be watching his back and be eager for IPL runs after a forgettable time in the T20s and Conway, who is a capable keeper, nipping at his heels. After impressing against Pakistan, Seifert scored just 62 runs at 12.4 from his final five international innings.

AV: Tom Blundell will be a fixture in the test XI sooner rather than later, as he is the clear successor to BJ Watling behind the stumps, but he’ll surely have to make way for Devon Conway in England in June. Tim Seifert had a lean summer with the bat in T20s before missing the final series against Bangladesh, where Conway displayed some tidy glove work in his stead.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Will Black Caps coach Gary Stead find a place for Devon Conway in his XI for the World Test Championship final?

What is the biggest question on your mind looking forward to the World Test Championship final?

MG: How they fit Conway in the XI. On T20 and ODI performances (and first-class cricket at No 3) he’s a must-include and should get two tests against England as an opener to find his feet. It would be a departure from Stead’s usual test selection thinking and loyalty to the incumbents, but Conway is no ordinary cricketer.

IA: The obvious one. Will Conway make the test team, and where will he bat? It still sticks in the craw that he has already missed four tests he should have played. He should open with Tom Latham against India.

BE: Do New Zealand have the guts to roll the dice and pick Conway in their XI for the WTC final, opening in place of Tom Blundell? Loyalty has been the name of the game with this Black Caps side, but Conway clearly gives New Zealand their best chance to capture the trophy.

AV: The Conway question has surely been settled, hasn’t it? Especially with Blundell back batting in the middle order in the last two rounds of the Plunket Shield, instead of working on his game in an unfamiliar position where – it must be noted – he has done all that has been asked of him. For me it’s around the all-rounder spot, where there are likely to be five contenders named on Thursday: de Grandhomme, Mitchell, Phillips, Ravindra, and Santner. I’m arguably biased, but Phillips might just be the pick with the biggest upside.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson had a rough time of it in their Twenty20 series win over Australia.

What is the biggest question on your mind looking forward to the Twenty20 World Cup?

MG: Kyle Jamieson’s role in the side after Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed nearly $3 million to snare his services in the IPL, then Australia’s batsmen exposed him. With Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne all fit, the pace bowling slots fill up fast and Jamieson may be duelling with the canny Hamish Bennett for the final spot in the cup squad. How much he can improve with RCB will be fascinating as he faces the first big challenge of a dream first year of international cricket.

IA: There isn't one. The selectors have a host of options with bat, ball and all-rounders. They'll take a big squad to Pakistan/Bangladesh for warm-up games and only then will the interest in the tournament ramp up.

BE: We all know the Black Caps are dominant in home conditions, but will they front in the sub-continent when it counts? The top order won't have it easy on turning wickets against quality spin bowling. They'll need to be at their best to go deep in the tournament and threaten India, England, and Australia for the title.

AV: How they settle on an ideal XI for Indian conditions. I would suggest Conway, Williamson, Phillips, Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson, and Boult are seven names locked in, which would leave Guptill, Allen, Chapman, Neesham, Seifert, Jamieson, Southee, and Milne as eight players fighting for four places and de Grandhomme, Taylor, Young, Mitchell, Kuggeleijn, Astle, Bennett, Duffy, and Tickner as nine others who featured this summer or would have if they hadn’t been injured. There are big calls like ahead for Stead and fellow selector Gavin Larsen.