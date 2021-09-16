Black Caps vs Pakistan: Coach backs Colin de Grandhomme to fire as Tom Blundell ruled out

Heavy security shadows touring side in Rawalpindi as they prepare for first match in Pakistan since 2003.

Stand-in Black Caps coach Glenn Pocknall is backing Colin de Grandhomme to return to his best form on the truer Pakistan pitches, as the heat goes on the struggling allrounder with Tom Blundell ruled out.

Pocknall confirmed Blundell would miss Friday’s first one-day cricket international in Rawalpindi (9.30pm start NZT) due to a quadriceps injury suffered in Bangladesh. The test wicketkeeper will be sidelined from the three ODIs in the hope of being fit for the five Twenty20s.

It leaves a second-string New Zealand side featuring just six available batsmen in this likely order: Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, captain Tom Latham and de Grandhomme, against a daunting, full strength Pakistan.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Finn Allen will make his ODI debut against Pakistan on Friday.

Twenty20 squad members Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi don’t complete their mandatory five days of hotel quarantine until early Saturday (NZT) so can’t be considered as injury replacements yet. Mitchell comes in to replace Blundell in the squad for game two, Pocknall confirmed.

De Grandhomme – a first choice in all three formats as recently as 18 months ago – comes off a horror tour of Bangladesh where he scored 1, 8, 0, 0 and 9 and barely featured with the ball in a low-scoring series. At 35, and overtaken by Mitchell in the allrounder pecking order, he is essentially playing for his international white ball future.

The Black Caps’ Twitter account posted photos of de Grandhomme having cut off his trademark mullet in the Pakistan heat, in what they hope will be a reverse Samson effect.

Pocknall, meanwhile, said of the power hitter: “We’re just trying to keep things as simple as he can and look back to what’s made him successful in the past.

“I’ve never worked with [de Grandhomme] before so I’ve leaned on Gary [Stead] and Ronchs [batting coach Luke Ronchi] who’ve seen him at his best. We’ve got to remember that too, even though he is down on runs he still is a quality player and you don’t lose that overnight.”

De Grandhomme was tasked with lifting the Black Caps’ scoring rate in Bangladesh on variable, spin friendly pitches and Pocknall expected Pakistan’s surfaces to be better with their strong pace attack including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a major threat for Pakistan in the ODI series.

“It was a challenging role for him, and in the longer format where he’s performed really well in the past, coupled with his bowling skills and the surfaces are going to be better. Put all those things together and hopefully we’re going to see him back at his best.”

Allen, Ravindra, Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie are all guaranteed ODI debuts, with Pocknall saying three spinners would play again. Jacob Duffy and Ben Sears are also uncapped in ODIs in a crowded race to join spearhead Matt Henry, the world’s sixth-ranked ODI bowler.

Allen joins regular ODI opener Nicholls at the top, having recovered from Covid-19 and hit form with a knock of 41 off 24 balls in the Black Caps’ win in game five in Dhaka (a 3-2 T20 series defeat).

Pakistan Cricket Board Ben Sears and Matt Henry at Black Caps training in Rawalpindi.

Pocknall was wary of tempering Allen’s T20 approach too much. “We don’t want to hold him back and stop him doing what he’s doing, which has been so successful. It’s just having an understanding of where there’s risk in that first 10 overs, and trying to eliminate that risk.

“It’s his ODI debut and he’s pretty pumped for that, and the wickets here will suit him a bit better. The Pakistan attack have got a bit more pace and the ball will come onto the bat which he likes. All those things, hopefully, work in his favour and means he has a good series.”

Having arrived to a heavy security presence in Islamabad, this will be the Black Caps’ first match in Pakistan since 2003 when Chris Cairns led a second-string team to a 5-0 ODI series defeat.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan army troops patrol in the vicinity of the Pindi Cricket Stadium where the New Zealand cricket team attends a practice session, in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand won just three of their 20 ODIs against their hosts in Pakistan, but since 2009 in their adopted home the United Arab Emirates it’s been more even, with the Black Caps winning six of 11.

Clearly they face a monumental task without their entire T20 World Cup 15 for the three ODIs, even more so with no decision review system being used due to the absence of ICC required technology. Still, Pocknall refused to wave the white flag as around 4500 fans are allowed into Pindi Stadium amid Covid-19 restrictions.

“It’s hard to see too many flaws in them [Pakistan], but if we come with a lot of character and adapt as best we can, there’s no reason why we can’t challenge them and compete. As much as we respect them, we’re not daunted by them.”

Black Caps vs Pakistan, first ODI at Rawalpindi, 9.30pm Friday (NZT):

New Zealand (from): Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

Pakistan (from): Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

TAB odds: Pakistan $1.33, New Zealand $3.10

TV: Live on Sky Sport