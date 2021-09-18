Black Caps vs Pakistan: Tour abandoned due to government security alert

Heavy security shadows touring side in Rawalpindi as they prepare for first match in Pakistan since 2003.

New Zealand’s first cricket tour of Pakistan in 18 years has been abandoned due to a government security alert.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the tour had been called off, just as the first one-day international was set to get under way in Rawalpindi on Friday at 9.30pm (NZT).

Both teams were absent from Pindi Cricket Stadium for the scheduled coin toss at 9pm, with the New Zealanders told to stay in their rooms.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistani police officers stand guard while a convoy carrying the New Zealand cricket team enters the Pindi Cricket Stadium for a practice session.

In a statement, NZC said arrangements were being made for the team’s departure.

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

Anjum Naveed/AP New Zealand's Henry Nicholls at a Black Caps training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option.”

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White’s sentiments.

“We’ve been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision,” he said.

“The players are in good hands; they’re safe – and everyone’s acting in their best interests.”

NZC would not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan army troops patrol in the vicinity of the Pindi Cricket Stadium where the New Zealand cricket team attends a practice session, in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told her Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan that the team could have been attacked, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters.

In Pakistan there was mixed reaction.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan security agencies did not have any such information.

Pakistan’s Cricket Board said in a statement: “Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same.

“The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

“The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

Anjum Naveed/AP Players of the New Zealand, left, and the Pakistan cricket teams attend a training session in the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal.”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also reflected the host nation’s sadness on Twitter. “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies,” he wrote.

A second string New Zealand team under the captaincy of Tom Latham arrived in Pakistan a week ago for their first tour since 2003, when Chris Cairns led an under-strength team to a 5-0 ODI series defeat.

Pakistan has hosted minimal series since 2009 when Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked on the way to a match in Lahore.

Security adviser Reg Dickason, who was with the Black Caps when their 2002 tour of Pakistan was abandoned due to a bomb blast outside their Karachi hotel, had spent a fortnight assessing security and gave the team the all clear to arrive.

The team trained in Rawalpindi under Pakistan government-approved security with armoured buses and armed soldiers, and were set to play the first of three ODIs on Friday. They were without 10 of their top players who are in the United Arab Emirates at the Indian Premier League.

As many as 21 Black Caps were in Pakistan, under stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall, with Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi having flown in last weekend for the five-match Twenty20 series.

The five were still in mandatory five-day Covid-19 hotel isolation, and set to be released on Saturday (NZT).