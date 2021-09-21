Black Caps vs Pakistan: NZ Cricket vows to complete tour obligations 'as soon as possible'

New Zealand Cricket has reiterated its commitment to play the abandoned series against Pakistan as soon as possible, but whether that involves a return visit is “too early to say”.

Sixteen Black Caps players and eight support staff will return to New Zealand from Dubai in small groups over the next week, after the sudden abandonment of their tour on the morning of Friday’s first one-day international in Rawalpindi.

NZC’s decision was made without consulting the players but was recommended by its trusted head of security in Pakistan, Reg Dickason, and backed by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after “credible, direct and targeted threats” towards the Black Caps team.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan twice around the cancellation of the Black Caps tour.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has written to NZC, Stuff understands, demanding more details of the threats which weren’t initially shared, and previously said he would complain to the International Cricket Council.

Relations between the two boards plummeted amid widespread anger in Pakistan, whose hosting of scheduled tours by England next month and Australia early next year is now under a cloud.

NZC appears unlikely to face financial sanctions, given the threats were passed on by New Zealand’s Government and verified by independent agencies, and posed what was described as “an unacceptable risk” to the players.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan's cricket team skipper Babar Azam, left, and his New Zealand counterpart Tom Latham, on the eve of the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

NZC moved to placate the PCB by making contact and saying it remained “fully committed to play the three ODIs and five T20s at a future date, preferably as soon as possible”, a spokesman said. Lucrative television rights were also at risk for the PCB.

With the Indian Premier League underway in the United Arab Emirates, followed by the Twenty20 World Cup then a Black Caps tour of India before the home summer, the next gap in the schedule isn’t until April, before a scheduled three-test tour of England.

Asked on Sunday whether NZC would entertain a return to Pakistan, chief executive David White said: “It’s too early to discuss that. Every tour we go on, whether it’s Pakistan or England, we go through a very thorough process covering security etc and this was no exception. In fact, probably more in this case.”

Under the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, the Black Caps are scheduled to play Pakistan away in two tests and three ODIs in October and November 2022, around the time of the next T20 World Cup in Australia which was postponed by two years due to Covid-19.

Anjum Naveed/AP A police officer stands guard outside the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, after the first ODI was cancelled.

Then there’s the question of why NZC even agreed to tour Pakistan, having stayed away since 2003. A pre-tour death threat received by a Black Caps player was investigated and found to be “not credible”, White said.

Former New Zealand batsman, coach and selector Glenn Turner wrote to the Otago Daily Times last month questioning whether NZC had its players’ best interests at heart, after the Taliban’s takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

‘‘According to a BBC report earlier this month, it is likely there will be a resurgence of Taliban cells in Pakistan. Taliban cells are already known to be present in Pakistani cities and these have a history of carrying out attacks within Pakistan,” Turner wrote.

NZ Cricket Black Caps tour party to Pakistan disembark the charter flight that flew them to safety in Dubai.

White reiterated he didn’t regret NZC’s decision to tour, saying other nations like South Africa had visited recently without incident. NZC’s board, with input from Dickason and the NZ Government, agreed the risks were mitigated by Pakistan’s commitment to protect the team. “We went through a thorough security check and were assured of a very high level of security that was to be provided.”

Players and staff were said to have felt safe and secure in the seven days they were in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, amid the highest level of security which included bulletproof buses, police motorcades and hundreds of armed troops.

Security arrangements were reviewed daily by Dickason, and it all changed with the targeted threat. Ardern reportedly told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan she had “received intelligence that the team could be attacked when it steps out to go to the stadium.”

That differed from the Black Caps’ previous drama in Pakistan in 2002 when a fatal bomb blast outside their Karachi hotel saw that tour abandoned. That was not aimed at the cricketers, but French and German naval engineers staying at a hotel across the road, of which 14 were killed aboard a bus.

Then, in 2009, Sri Lanka’s team bus was attacked by gunmen on the way to a match in Lahore.

One of the players shot and injured that day, Thilan Samaraweera, was Black Caps batting coach on this tour, and will now return to Australia where he lives.

Black Caps players and officials already had 24 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spots booked for the first week in October, which will now be brought forward when rooms become available over the next week.

Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi will remain in the UAE and be met by coaches Gary Stead, Shane Jurgensen and Luke Ronchi who leave on October 4, ahead of the T20 World Cup. Nine of that squad plus travelling reserve Adam Milne are playing in the IPL.