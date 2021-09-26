How 'unsettled' Black Caps regroup for their T20 World Cup opener against a wounded Pakistan

Black Caps coach Gary Stead backs his players to block out the noise and hype around next month’s Twenty20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, as the fallout continues a week on from their abandoned tour.

Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle and Ish Sodhi are out of quarantine in Dubai, having farewelled their New Zealand-bound team-mates after a “specific and credible threat” saw the squad leave Pakistan last Sunday without playing any of their eight matches.

Stead said batting coach Thilan Samaraweera and security consultant Reg Dickason remain with the five players in the United Arab Emirates, the Australian-based men unable to return home until early next month due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Anger and frustration continues to simmer in Pakistan, after New Zealand Cricket refused to elaborate on what sparked its decision, then England canned its scheduled men’s and women’s tours without citing a specific security risk.

Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudry told reporters that Guptill received a pre-tour death threat sent to his wife, Laura. Chaudry claimed other emails were sent to New Zealand players from India, in “a campaign against international cricket”, AP reported.

NZC chief executive David White said threats were sent to some players “a few weeks ago” and they were forwarded to its security provider. “[They] were proved to be a hoax and not credible,” White said last week.

Anjum Naveed/AP A police officer stands guard outside the Pindi Cricket Stadium following the Black Caps’ tour abandonment.

Stead remained in New Zealand as NZC manages player and management workloads in a long touring stretch, and told Stuff he was unaware of players receiving death threats. “Sometimes you don’t get made aware of everything, either. It’s really hard for me to comment on.”

He said the five players who were meant to be starting a five-match T20 series in Pakistan were in good spirits and had begun training under Samaraweera in the UAE, where nine other cup squad members and travelling reserve Adam Milne are playing in the Indian Premier League.

“I think they’re OK. It was obviously unsettling and disappointing what happened in Pakistan and we certainly feel for the Pakistan cricket fraternity and fans,” Stead said.

“That decision was out of our hands, and the guys are now in Dubai and getting ready, and there’s the IPL that they can have a good look at, which in many ways is good preparation for them as well.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Martin Guptill was among the Black Caps players who reportedly received an email threat, which was investigated and found to be a hoax.

New Zealand have warmup matches against Australia on October 18, and England two days later, before their cup opener against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 27 (NZT). Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja implored his players to “vent your frustration and anger” against the Black Caps, two days after another big match against bitter rivals India.

Said Stead: “Certainly, being that it’s Pakistan, people will hype that up, but for us it’s no different to any other match we play against them.”

Stead and assistant coaches Shane Jurgensen and Luke Ronchi are scheduled to depart next Monday, October 4, along with Devon Conway the only cup squad member left in New Zealand. They must undergo six days of Covid quarantine on arrival.

An instant star of world cricket, Conway only began hitting balls again last week after returning from England with a broken bone in his hand, and the coach said he was on target for their opening match. “It took a little bit longer than anticipated for the bone to knit back together but it’s all looking good now.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kane Williamson and Gary Stead have to get their Black Caps side up and running for big early cup matches against Pakistan and India.

Conway remained the backup wicketkeeper to Tim Seifert in the squad, Stead said, and would be looked at as a No 4 where he made a flying start to his T20I career, or potentially an opener depending on team balance.

Milne was the unluckiest to miss the 15 after a compelling season in England and a hostile new ball start to the IPL in tandem with Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians.

Stead said there was no more wriggle room with their 15 and Milne would only come in if there were injuries. Fellow quick Lockie Ferguson – who returned in fine style for Kolkata in their two wins last week – had back problems earlier in the year and Milne was included as cover. Mitchell Santner, Sodhi and Todd Astle are the three frontline spinners, with Astle’s inclusion meaning just four frontline quicks in the 15.

“We need the variation across the three different venues that we will play at. I’m expecting the more the World Cup goes on, the more it’s going to suit the spinners as opposed to the pace bowlers. We’re happy with the squad that we’ve got,” Stead said.

Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics via Photosport Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders has made a strong start to the IPL resumption in the UAE.

“Obviously it’s hard when you’ve got people like Adam who’s been left out and is a quality player and he’s playing some great cricket right now. There’s a number of good players that haven’t made our team.”

Just five of the 10 Black Caps at the IPL appeared in the first week back, notably captain Kane Williamson who scored 18 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first competitive innings since the World Test Championship final in June.

Santner and Tim Southee are two others who haven’t played since that test tour. Seifert and the in-form Glenn Phillips are coming off the Caribbean Premier League while Jimmy Neesham played in the UK.

Having 10 of their squad at the IPL at the same venues as the World Cup provided valuable intel, but lack of game time may be an issue for some.

At the last T20 World Cup in India in 2016, Williamson’s side lost to England in the semifinals and this time have a tough group including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and two other qualifiers.

“Afghanistan have a number of mystery spinners and are very competent in turning conditions, and the other two qualifiers, it looks likely one will be Bangladesh who are playing in Asian conditions and will be tough.

“All games that we play, there’s going to be a lot on it. I guess when you play those other teams [Pakistan and India] early in the tournament, they haven’t played many games either. You just have to be better on the day.”