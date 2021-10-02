Devon Conway sets lofty goals as he returns from finger fracture in nick of time for Twenty20 World Cup

Devon Conway is back in the nets and departing for the United Arab Emirates on Monday for the Twenty20 World Cup (file photo).

Just 10 months into his international cricket career, Devon Conway’s packed it with enough highlights to match some who’ve played for a decade or longer.

So when a finger fracture meant an eight-week hiatus without facing a single delivery, the Black Caps’ find of last season switched his mind off defying 140kmh thunderbolts and, with time to reflect, cast a determined glance to the rest of the year.

Just turned 30, Conway’s staggering success at international level hit home, and left him ravenous for more.

Spark Sport Black Caps batsman reveals his secret to prepare for India's spinners in England.

“It probably has all dawned on me and sunk in. But as a cricketer you’re always looking to improve. I’m not going to rely on that performance now to dictate my future. I’d like to string a lot more good performances together. I don’t want that to be the defining moment of my career,” Conway told Stuff, ahead of his Monday departure to the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE:

* Kane Williamson hits form in IPL to guide struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory

* How 'unsettled' Black Caps regroup for their T20 World Cup opener against a wounded Pakistan

* New Zealand vs England: What makes Devon Conway tick: Illustrious team-mates watch and learn



“The break certainly has allowed me to reflect on what went well, what things I can work on and try and find what I can do in order to have those one-two per cent improvements in my game.”

Conway struggles to recall the last time he went eight weeks without crouching over his bat, peering down the pitch at a bowler intent on knocking his stumps over.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Well batted: Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrates reaching his double century against England at Lord’s.

When he strode into the Basin Reserve nets at Wellington Firebirds training last week, under the eye of Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi, he scratched his guard for the first time since making a pained exit from Lord’s – his field of dreams – on August 1.

A pre-planned break was extended by a month, after he suffered a non-displaced fracture to his left middle finger while batting for Southern Brave in The Hundred. Who could forget Conway’s mind-boggling 200 on test debut against England there, two months previous.

Mercifully, no surgery was needed, just a plastic splint and some rest. Conway laughs at his scratchy first net session. “I was slightly rusty”. Amid a packed schedule he says the time off was much-needed to reset for major assignments: the Twenty20 World Cup and a tour of India highlighted by a two-test heavyweight rematch against the side they beat in the World Test Championship final.

“I feel quite refreshed. I played quite a lot of cricket in the UK summer in a short space of time, not a lot of breaks between games. That was a pretty cool experience, not having been exposed to that in the past. It all happened pretty quickly.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Another English delivery fizzes towards the boundary, off the bat of Devon Conway at Edgbaston in June.

“It allowed me to recharge those batteries and give me time to reflect on what happened in England and try and work out where I can improve, and just get away from the game.”

What a past year it’s been for the superbat, who celebrated his 30th in July. The numbers leap off the screen on his Cricinfo profile, having made his debut against West Indies last November, three years after a shift from South Africa.

In 14 T20 internationals Conway averaged 59 at a strike rate of 151 as the Black Caps beat West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh in home series. And that’s his lowest international average of the three formats.

In tests it's 63, after he and Kane Williamson were the only ones from two stellar batting lineups to top 50 in that low-scoring WTC final. For good measure, his first three ODIs against Bangladesh left him averaging 75.

Marty Melville/Photosport Wellington Firebirds' Devon Conway celebrates their Super Smash win, with Canterbury Kings’ Will Williams the bowler.

There was that remarkable, matchwinning 93 not out off 63 balls for the Firebirds against Canterbury to secure back-to-back T20 titles in February. And, of course, the first test at Lord’s in June as he moved up to open against Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad and produced the highest test debut innings on English soil.

With a watertight defence, cool temperament and blistering array of attacking strokes, Conway remains the man for all occasions, and formats.

Still, the subcontinent remains largely uncharted waters. A school tour of Sri Lanka in 2005 was Conway’s only taste of cricket in spin-friendly climes, where he’ll spend the next two months.

Batting in the nets with kitty litter scattered around, to create unpredictable turn and variable bounce, was one method for Conway in New Zealand. Another was placing pieces of netting down on the practice pitches, to ensure the ball leapt at various angles.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Devon Conway became a crowd favourite during the last home summer.

“Travelling to the subcontinent and being presented with surfaces that turn, that’s where you’ve got to be really strong mentally within your defence, trust your defence, and you’ve got to have a method in which you can score.

“If you’re not looking to score runs you won’t be in good positions. You’ve got to nail down a plan and stick to it as much as possible, even though it’s going to be challenging.”

First it’s the Black Caps’ shot at two world titles in a year when they face Pakistan (October 27) and India (November 1) in two tough group matches at the T20 World Cup. Conway is the only member of the squad still in New Zealand, and will travel with Ronchi, head coach Gary Stead and assistant Shane Jurgensen on Monday.

With Conway at four and Glenn Phillips at five, the Black Caps’ batting was revitalised in the home summer and that order looks likely to continue.

“We’ve got Martin Guptill up top and Tim Seifert who’s done really well, and you’ve got the master, Kane Williamson, at three. If I could slot in at four it would be really good for the team’s sake, try to manipulate those middle periods against spin and run hard between the wickets.”

Then, Virat Kolhi and India’s spinners will bear down in Kanpur and Mumbai, stretching into December, as New Zealand face a tense rematch with a team they’ve beaten three tests in a row but not since 1988 on Indian soil.

“Definitely. That’s a massive goal that we’d like to achieve. To beat India in their home conditions is probably a bigger challenge than beating them in England.

“It would be a serious achievement, if not as big as the World Test Championship final. That will be a very important series to try and prove that.”

Then it’s home and, all going well, a release from managed isolation and quarantine on December 23 in time for Christmas and the home summer against Bangladesh, The Netherlands and South Africa.

He may have some of the best numbers in world cricket, but Conway knows he can’t let his guard down as he eyes his toughest challenge yet, in foreign climes.

Devon Conway’s Black Caps career:

Tests (debut v England at Lord’s, June 2021):

6 innings, 379 runs at 63.16, highest score 200, 2x50, 1x100

ODIs (debut v Bangladesh at Dunedin, March 2021):

3 innings, 225 runs at 75, strike rate 88, HS 126, 1x50, 1x100

T20Is (debut v West Indies at Auckland, November 2020):

11 innings, 473 runs at 59.12, SR 151, HS 99no, 4x50

Black Caps T20 World Cup squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. Travelling reserve: Adam Milne.

Opening match:

October 27 vs Pakistan at Sharjah, 3am (NZT)