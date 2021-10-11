The secrets behind Black Cap Glenn Phillips' six-hitting success in Twenty20 cricket

Nobody has hit more sixes in men’s Twenty20 cricket this year than Glenn Phillips.

He has cleared the ropes 89 times so far in 2021, seven more times than his closest rival, England’s Liam Livingstone.

His explosive power has been utilised in the T20 Blast (and The Hundred, which is counted in these numbers, found using Ask Cricinfo) in England, the Caribbean Premier League, and the Indian Premier League.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Glenn Phillips has hit more sixes in men’s T20 cricket this year than anyone else.

But also by the Black Caps, who are set to make the most of it at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, which starts later this month.

Phillips has had a breakout year as a big-hitting batsman, and he said there were two secrets behind his success – strength work in the gym and clarity around his strengths and weaknesses.

“I've definitely put on some weight and started throwing a bit more tin around,” he said.

“So when it came to batting in the middle, if I did need to take it deeper, I could, but I always knew that I could catch up and clear the rope if I had to.

“I think understanding what my strong shots are to be able to hit those sixes allows me to keep a cool head and play the right balls and hit them for six, as opposed to just trying to hit everything for six.

“I think it's a combination of working hard in the gym as well as understanding my game and what my strengths are and understanding the line and length that I'm looking for in order to be able to hit the maximum.

“Liam is an incredible ball striker, so he's always going to be a tough one to keep off my heels and with the World Cup coming up and a couple of matches left in the year still it’s going to be a tough chase to see who finishes on top there.”

Phillips has been on the road since May, first in England, then in the Caribbean, and finally in the UAE, where the Indian Premier League is being played ahead of the World Cup.

He’s spent a lot of time in bubbles and therefore in hotel rooms and said a key to improving and maintaining his strength had been a form of high-intensity interval training.

“A lot of this stuff comes down to doing things like Tabata workouts, where it's 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off – stuff that you can do all body weights with – and just to be able to keep yourself moving.

“With games over the last six months being so close together, I definitely made the mistake a couple of times of working too hard and actually being stiff for the game.

“It's almost about pulling back and understanding that the work that I did before leaving New Zealand is enough to get me through to the point where I can get home and do another winter where I can build level that strength and stamina once again, to be able to go to the next six months or whatever it is.

“Especially when I'm quarantined and alone and there's not much to do, I try to do as much exercise as possible, but at the moment I've got my partner here, so we enjoy as much time together as possible before she ends up leaving. I think as soon as she's gone again, it'll be exercising 24/7.”

Phillips and the Black Caps will have three warm-up matches before their World Cup campaign begins on October 26 [3am October 27 NZ time] against Pakistan.

A match against the Netherlands this Saturday has been added ahead of clashes with Australia and England next week.

They have been drawn with Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and two qualifiers to be found over the next few weeks.