Black Caps burning questions: What are their chances at the Twenty20 World Cup?

Former Black Cap Shane Bond has linked up with the team for the T20 World Cup in a role you might not expect.

OPINION: The Black Caps are the world champions in test cricket, but how will they fare in the shortest form of the game?

They are one of three teams to have played at every Twenty20 World Cup without making a final, alongside Bangladesh and South Africa, and are up against it in a Super 12 group that also includes India and Pakistan, who they face in their first match on Wednesday [first ball 3am NZ time].

Their home T20 form has been good in recent times, but it remains to be seen how that will translate to the United Arab Emirates, where they will play all their matches.

Pankaj Nangia/Photosport The Black Caps celebrate a wicket for Ish Sodhi during their T20 World Cup warm-up match against England.

Three of Stuff’s cricket writers have taken a stab at some of the burning questions around the team, and you can share your answers in the comments below.

Why should Black Caps fans be excited?

Andrew Voerman: Because for the first time since Lockie Ferguson’s T20 international debut in early 2017, they will field a full-strength bowling attack (give or take Adam Milne, more on that later). Ferguson has never lined up in a Black Caps T20 XI alongside Trent Boult, but that is set to change next week and together with spin duo Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, they will form 80 per cent of a strong bowling attack, which will be the foundation on which Black Caps wins are built.

Ian Anderson: Because New Zealand have done reasonably well at big events of late. Two ODI World Cup finals in succession and a World Test Championship victory show why this current iteration of the side is the best collection of cricketers in NZ’s history. Admittedly, T20 feels like NZ’s least productive format, but a world ranking of four indicates a semifinal spot is within their grasp. Expect Kane Williamson to lead the way with his batting and captaincy and Lockie Ferguson to be a handful even on the slow pitches, while Devon Conway is yet to put a foot wrong since his international debut.

Mark Geenty: Narrow runners-up in the last 50-over World Cup, semifinalists in the last T20 World Cup and world test champions in June: this team’s stocks and confidence have never been higher on a global stage. Throw in their T20 form revival, where they won four successive home series last summer, and they hit the desert with plenty of belief they can progress to the knockouts. The impact of the IPL’s most successful coach Stephen Fleming with the camp in recent days can’t be understated either.

PANKAJ NANGIA/Photosport Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is managing a long-running elbow injury heading into the T20 World Cup.

Why should Black Caps fans be worried?

AV: The other 20 per cent of the bowling attack, for starters. Whether Tim Southee comes right after a couple of expensive warm-up outings could be the difference between a place in the semifinals and an early exit. It might also be the case that a number of bowlers combine to get through the other four overs. With the Black Caps almost certainly needing to win at least one of their first two matches, their batsmen won’t have long to adjust to conditions either, against two teams that will find them far more familiar.

IA: Williamson’s elbow troubles could ironically be their Achilles heel. There are doubts that likely openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert will flourish away from home, and it feels like this squad lacks the exciting game-changers required to swing T20 matches.

MG: Williamson’s elbow injury continues to niggle away (although he’s defied it before with some wonderful innings), and the rest of the batting has question marks, especially on sluggish, spin-friendly pitches. Glenn Phillips was the star of the home summer, but has barely fired a shot in the UAE, and Williamson and Conway will carry a hefty burden. If neither of them hits stride with the bat there could be trouble.

Tim Seifert is set to keep and open the batting. Are these the right decisions? What is your XI to face Pakistan?

AV: I wouldn’t call them the wrong decisions, but there is room for debate, given Seifert’s form in 2021. Conway is well-equipped to open and would give the Black Caps a valuable right-hand/left-hand combination. He could also take the gloves, freeing up room in the XI for another bowling option like Mark Chapman or Daryl Mitchell, which might be handy. Against Pakistan in Sharjah, tipped to be the most spin-friendly venue, I’d go: Guptill, Seifert, Conway, Williamson, Phillips, Neesham, Santner, Astle, Sodhi, Boult, Ferguson.

IA: Not worried about Seifert with the gloves, but there are other options – Conway and Phillips – if the selection group feel his batting doesn’t demand that place. I’d prefer the left-handed Conway to open and Seifert bat at six. For the opening encounter against Pakistan, this lineup has appeal, with three specialist spinners: Guptill, Conway, Williamson, Phillips, Neesham, Seifert, Santner, Astle, Sodhi, Boult, Fergsuon.

MG: It’s a big tournament for Seifert who hasn’t kicked on from that wonderful knock against India in Wellington. Only a marginally better wicketkeeper than Conway, I’d prefer to see the latter open and take the gloves, which either sees Seifert slip down the order or allows Chapman and/or Mitchell to bolster the batting. My XI for game one vs Pakistan would be: Guptill, Conway, Williamson, Chapman, Phillips, Neesham, Mitchell, Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson, Boult. Deep batting, a left-right mix and four spin options on a Sharjah turner (five if you count Williamson).

No-one has hit more T20 sixes this year than Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips.

Finn Allen, Adam Milne, and Colin Munro were the three big omissions from the Black Caps squad. Will any prove costly?

AV: Milne’s absence was baffling at the time and nothing we’ve seen in the warm-up matches has made it any less so. He should have made the cut ahead of Kyle Jamieson, whose time will come, and been pushing for a place in the Black Caps XI. If their fifth-bowler options don’t come to the party, Milne will be the elephant in the room. Allen and Munro hold plenty of appeal as must-watch batsmen, but this tournament has probably come too early for the former and too late for the latter.

IA: Quite possibly all three, although Allen and Munro may have been competing for the same spot. It may have been a step too far expecting the rookie Allen to star against the world’s best on foreign soil and his efforts were patchy in Bangladesh. But Munro feels like a situation that could have been handled better, given his potential to wreak havoc. Hard to understand while Milne didn’t make the squad - he’s a player that would have genuinely frightened opposing batters. No reason why there couldn’t be room for him and Ferguson in the same XI.

MG: Potentially all of them, but in order of importance: Milne, Allen and Munro. Milne is recognised as one of the world’s best short-form fast bowlers and should have made the 15 in place of Southee or Jamieson. Out and out pace, with Milne combining with Ferguson and Boult, plus the two spinners, looks the perfect mix if it’s a reasonable surface. Allen showed enough in brief glimpses in Bangladesh to confirm they will miss him in the UAE with his game-changing power and switch hitting at the top. Munro too, although he’s not the force he once was.

Who are your picks to make the semifinals and to win?

AV: England, the West Indies, India, and New Zealand will make the semifinals. The Black Caps will lose to the West Indies in theirs, but India will pip the West Indies in the final.

IA: India, Pakistan, Australia and the West Indies. India v Pakistan in the final with India winning.

MG: Nearly all the sides carry some significant question marks in this weird sporting year, and the Black Caps will find a way to finish in the top two in their group, alongside India. Those two will face England and West Indies in the semis, and in the decider it’s India to finally win another one, over England