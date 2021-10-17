Stephen Fleming back in Black Caps kit for Twenty20 World Cup, 13 years since test farewell

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming dons his Black Caps training kit, 13 years since he retired from top level cricket.

Fresh from becoming the Indian Premier League’s most successful coach, Stephen Fleming donned Black Caps training kit for the first time in 13 years in a much-awaited return to the national cricket set-up.

The former New Zealand skipper guided Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title on Saturday (NZT), beating the Brendon McCullum-coached Kolkata Knight Riders in the decider, then was back on the grass in Dubai the next day in different garb.

Fleming joined head coach Gary Stead and assistants Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen and Shane Bond for the Black Caps’ six-run win over The Netherlands in their first warmup match on a sweltering afternoon, with two more against Australia and England to follow.

Not since Fleming retired from test cricket in 2008 has he held an official role with the side, while carving a niche as one of Twenty20 cricket’s most respected coaches with Chennai and Melbourne Stars.

“There’s a little bit of time before my MIQ spot and it’s just a great opportunity. We’ve talked for a while about sharing ideas and coming into the camp and watching these players who I’m a big fan of. I’m very lucky to have that opportunity,” Fleming said in an interview with the Black Caps’ media arm.

“I’m doing five days now pre-World Cup and talk about the conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which we’ve been playing in, and also cast an eye over and get some ideas back from him [Stead]. I’m very proud to get the Black Caps kit back on as well.”

RON GAUNT/Sportzpics via Photosport Chennai Super Kings are crowned champions after the final of the Indian Premier League 2021.

While the stars aligned for Fleming to link up with the side for a brief period, thanks to Covid protocols, it was a welcome return.

Franchise coaching is more lucrative and far less time consuming than the year-round grind of international cricket, hence why the likes of Fleming, McCullum, Bond and Daniel Vettori veered that way rather than contest the Black Caps’ head coach role.

Stead previously spoke of trying to lure some of those big names for their T20 expertise and Fleming’s cameo is timely, his coaching stocks as high as ever as the Black Caps try to emulate their semifinal finish from 2016 after a dominant home summer.

PANKAJ NANGIA/Photosport Mitchell Santner snares a wicket against The Netherlands, congratulated by Devon Conway, Adam Milne and Todd Astle.

Fleming hoped to pass on his lessons from coaching some of world cricket’s biggest names, and knowledge of conditions in the United Arab Emirates over recent weeks.

“It’s a good squad. We’ve never had as much talent as this within New Zealand Cricket, so getting the right balance and the way you want to play the game is very important. The skill set and what these guys put out, and entertain us with, is very high,” Fleming said.

“Coming to grips with these conditions will be the challenge in warmup games... is going to be very important, and there’s a couple of key games first up so dealing with pressure and starting the tournament well is a priority.”

PANKAJ NANGIA/Photosport Jimmy Neesham goes big for the Black Caps against The Netherlands.

The Black Caps had the bare 11 players under stand-in skipper Martin Guptill on Sunday (NZT), with Kane Williamson resting a minor hamstring strain.

Promoted opener Daryl Mitchell (40), Jimmy Neesham (33) and Guptill (32) were the leading scorers in their total of 154-8, then legspinners Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle each took two wickets as they restricted the Dutch to 148-8.

Mitchell Santner, who didn’t play a game for Chennai, joined the squad with Fleming while KKR trio Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Tim Seifert completed the Black Caps’ 15-strong tournament squad plus travelling reserve Adam Milne.

Ross Setford/NZPA New Zealand batsman Stephen Fleming departs McLean Park, Napier, in his 111th and final test against England in March 2008.

New Zealand face Australia (Tuesday 3am) and England (Wednesday 11pm) in warmup matches before an intense start to group two, against Pakistan in Sharjah on October 27 and India in Dubai on November 1.

Fleming was still on a high from his fourth IPL title (after 2010, 2011 and 2018), where CSK finished strongest across the two-part tournament in India and the UAE.

“Chennai has a massive fan following and the amount of people that watch the IPL and are involved, it’s one of the biggest franchise events in the world and you feel that through social media and expectations and pressure.

“Not so much as [captain MS] Dhoni and the Indian boys do, but you get a good taste of it and it’s intoxicating, it’s great to be part of, and to have success as well was very fulfilling.”