'Windows of opportunity': Inside the Black Caps' preparations for the T20 World Cup

When Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen was interviewed from his hotel room in Dubai this week, he had to be careful not to point the camera at the walls.

He arrived in the United Arab Emirates almost three weeks ago and has been busy thinking about the task that lies ahead of the national men’s cricket team – adding the Twenty20 World Cup to the World Test Championship they won in June.

As part of his thought process, he’s been busy making notes on sheets of paper posted on the walls of his hotel room, which he understandably didn’t want to share with the world via Zoom.

“They're basically huge sticky notes, or post-it notes,” Jurgensen said.

“You sort of start thinking about things, like you'll be asleep and wake up and go, OK, are we going to ball wide slower balls in the 20th over or not against [Indian captain] Virat Kohli, or whatever it might be, trying to break down each game.

“In T20 cricket, we probably do more preparation behind the scenes than we do for any other format and that's basically what all the little things are, up on my wall – trying to find all those windows of opportunity to get ahead of the opposition.”

Underpinning that preparation is analysis of all the data produced by T20 matches around the world. In a format where there are only 120 balls for batters to face and only 24 balls for each bowler to bowl, maximising the value of each one is important.

T20 is still relatively young, as far as sports formats are concerned. It only celebrated its 18th birthday in June and the five years since the last World Cup make up more than a quarter of its lifespan. New insights are being gleaned all the time and books such as Cricket 2.0 by Freddie Wilde and Tim Wigmore and Hitting Against the Spin by Ben Jones and Nathan Leamon are essential reads if you want a deeper understanding of what’s going on.

Among the basic need-to-knows are the fact that the fewest runs are scored in first over and the seventh over, as batsmen adjust to starting altogether, then to starting again when field restrictions change after the power play; that leg-spinners, like Black Caps Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle, are valuable because they can turn the ball away from both right-handed and left-handed batsmen; and that the average number of balls faced by Nos 8–11 make bowlers’ batting abilities less valuable than they are in longer formats.

Those are all part of the fabric of T20 by now. What keeps changing are the players and the conditions and when teams arrive at a tournament, such as this World Cup, their focus narrows to the specific opponents they’ll be playing and the specific venues they’ll be playing at.

“Something that we've discovered straight away is that all three grounds will be different, potentially, with the conditions, whether it be in the air or on the pitch or the size of the ground, so that's a really good starting point,” Jurgensen said.

NZ Cricket Former Black Cap Shane Bond has linked up with the team for the T20 World Cup in a role you might not expect.

“Then we sort of sharpen the process on the opposition that we're going to play on those grounds. My role is to really hone in on the opposition batters at different phases of the games and link that up to our players’ strengths in the bowling unit.

“We're certainly finding all the little things that we need to, like whether pace is a good option or whether spin is a good option in certain parts of the game.”

Sharjah is the venue for the Black Caps’ first match, against Pakistan [first ball 3am Wednesday NZ time] and the one of the three in use in the UAE that has come under the most scrutiny. It hosted matches in the most recent edition of the IPL where the pitches were slow and difficult to bat on and that appeared to still be the case when it made its tournament debut on Friday, hosting the first round match between Ireland and Namibia.

There, Ireland got off to a flyer, scoring 55 runs in the six-over power play, but only another 70 in the 14 overs that followed. Namibia went for the opposite approach, crawling to 27-1 after the power play, before coming home strong to win by eight wickets and qualify for the Super 12 phase, where they will join India, Afghanistan, and Scotland as the other teams in the Black Caps’ group.

While it was a thrilling occasion for Namibia, the match also provided an important lesson about not getting too caught up in historical data. Nine of the 10 IPL matches at Sharjah were won by the team that scored the most power play runs, striking while the ball was hard and the field was up, so it looked like Ireland were in the box seat. Their bowling effort may have been hampered by the loss of two players to injury, but it was nevertheless a reminder that in T20, almost anything can happen.

With the World Cup’s first round now done and dusted, Jurgensen and the rest of the Black Caps staff can now hone in on their five Super 12 opponents and finalise their preparations in their quest to advance to the semifinals. They’ll look at the matchups from “every possible angle” to gather as much information as they can, then they’ll feed that to the players as they go.

No-one has hit more T20 sixes this year than Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips.

“We present the information and let the guys sort of filter it down to their own needs and then as the coaching and support staff group, we’ll try and sharpen that up with our training sessions leading into the game.

“It's going to be a little bit different at the back end of this tournament, because we've actually got three games in five days, so that's going to be really hectic – there might be a couple of all-nighters there, trying to prepare that information for the guys – but the whole idea is to make them as comfortable as they can once they hit the ground and really confident in their game plans.”

T20 World Cup – the week ahead (all NZ time)

Sunday: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 11pm

Monday: India v Pakistan, Dubai, 3am

Tuesday: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah, 3am; South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 11pm

Wednesday: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah, 3am; England v Bangladesh, Abu Dhabi, 11pm

Thursday: Scotland v Namibia, Abu Dhabi, 3am; Australia v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 11pm

Friday: West Indies v Bangladesh, Sharjah, 11pm

Saturday: Afghanistan v Pakistan, Dubai, 3am; South Africa v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 11pm

Sunday: Australia v England, Dubai, 3am

All matches live on Sky Sport