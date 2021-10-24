Shane Bond's IPL knowledge helping Black Caps prepare for T20 World Cup venues

Former Black Cap Shane Bond has linked up with the team for the T20 World Cup in a role you might not expect.

Shane Bond is relishing being back in the Black Caps environment and is hoping the knowledge he has gained from coaching for Mumbai Indians in the IPL will be of use over the next three weeks.

When head coach Gary Stead took charge of the team in 2018, he signalled that he would look to bring specialist help on board for major Twenty20 tournaments and in adding Bond, who he’s worked with extensively in the past, for this month’s T20 World Cup, he’s done just that.

The former speedster has learned plenty about the art of spin from his time in the Indian Premier League and is mostly focused on that, but he is keen to help in whatever way he can – as was Stephen Fleming, who joined the team for a few days last week after winning the IPL with Chennai Super Kings.

Both Bond and Fleming also have plenty of recent experience preparing for the venues in the United Arab Emirates the Black Caps are set to play at, with Sharjah – the site of their opener against Pakistan [first ball 3am Wednesday NZ time] – the one attracting the most attention.

The newly-laid wicket block at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has already been the scene for one pivotal match in this tournament – the low-scoring thriller between Ireland and Nambia, which the African nation won to qualify for the Super 12 – and is set to host matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and Scotland before the Black Caps arrive.

“Generally in T20 cricket, you want to get a decent start, but it's about wickets in hand at the back end to accelerate through the last six or seven overs,” Bond said.

“In Sharjah for the back half of the IPL, and even in the game yesterday [between Ireland and Namibia], the bulk of the run scoring is done up front and so it's a very different tactical way to go.

“You're almost trying to defend the power play, because as the ball gets older, it can be very, very tough to score, so rather than looking at 10 or 12 an over in the last five overs, you might be looking at 7 or 8 an over, and if you can grind it out to 150, then you’ve got a competitive score.

“How you use your batting lineup and the bowling makeup and the types of bowlers you use there are important as well. All those things were certainly up for discussion yesterday in our meetings.

“It's the team that can adapt to those conditions and perhaps provide a little bit of flexibility once they turn up there that will come away with the win.”

Scoring plenty of runs in the power play on pitches that were slow and kept low was crucial at Sharjah in the IPL, with nine of the 10 teams that scored more runs in the first overs going on to win.

Namibia went against that trend in upsetting Ireland, however, and they are now in the Black Caps’ group, alongside Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and fellow ICC associate member Scotland.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka qualified for the other group, which now consists of six test-playing nations, so things have arguably worked out well for the Black Caps, but as Bond noted, there’s no chance of them taking Scotland, who they face in Abu Dhabi in their third match, or Namibia, who they face back in Sharjah in their fourth, lightly.

“In the past a team like the Netherlands has tipped over a couple of the big teams in the World Cup format. You go to conditions like Sharjah and you get a different type of bowler where maybe there's not quite the pace there, and it can be difficult to adjust to.

“David Wiese for Namibia is a seasoned pro; they've got county players all through the Scottish lineup, so you talk about hardened professional players. They may not be at the level of an India or a Pakistan, but they are very competitive teams, and you have to pay them due respect.

“One of the challenges for us is we're going to play them on the bounce, three games in five days [finishing with their match against Afghanistan], which makes preparation a lot tougher.

“You don't have a lot of time to think about what you're doing, but hopefully by then with two big games up front and a little bit of time in between we've honed our skills and got our game plan right and if we play well enough, we should be too good for those teams.”

Black Caps – Twenty20 World Cup

Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee,

Fixtures (NZ time)

Wednesday, October 27, 3am: v Pakistan, Sharjah

Monday, November 1, 3am: v India, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, November 3, 11pm: v Scotland, Abu Dhabi

Friday, November 5, 11pm: v Namibia, Sharjah

Sunday, November 7, 11pm: v Afghanistan, Dubai