Virat Kohli says India weren't brave enough in T20 World Cup loss to composed Black Caps

The highest praise for the Black Caps after their emphatic win over India at the Twenty20 World Cup came from the opposing captain.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has now overseen three defeats to New Zealand in global events, with the loss in Dubai following those in the semifinals at the 2019 one-day World Cup and in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.

When asked in his post-match interview on the broadcast to explain what had happened, Kohli first said it was “quite bizarre” then let rip, after noting he was going to be “very brutal up front”.

David Gray/Photosport Indian captain Virat Kohli looks skyward after mishitting a ball from Black Caps leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

“I don't think we were brave enough with the bat or ball,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Birthday party for Ish Sodhi as Black Caps beat India at Twenty20 World Cup

* Black Caps opener Martin Guptill fit to face India at T20 World Cup after toe blow

* India beware: Black Caps' record at global events sets stage for T20 World Cup clash

* Black Caps speedster Adam Milne ready to make the most of his rich vein of T20 form



“With the ball, obviously we didn't have much to play with, but we just weren't brave enough with our body language when we entered the field.

“New Zealand had better intensity and body language, and they created pressure on us from the first over onwards and continued that through the innings and every time it felt like we wanted to take a chance we lost a wicket.”

Kohli struggled the most of India’s batsman, scratching his way to 9 off 17 balls before holing out off the bowling of Black Caps leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who earned player of the match honours after taking 2-17.

It took a late burst of 32 runs off the final four overs, powered by Hardik Pandya (23 off 24) and Ravindra Jadeja (26no off 19) for India to post a century as a team.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Black Caps leg-spinner Ish Sodhi celebrates the wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli during their T20 World Cup match.

But with Black Caps openers Martin Guptill (20 off 17) and Daryl Mitchell (49 off 35) showing good intent and Kane Williamson (33no off 31) guiding them home, India were never in the contest.

Williamson said in his post-match interview that India “were always going to put up an incredible fight”, but they didn’t live up to those expectations.

They have now lost two from two at the World Cup and need to finish with three wins, over Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, while hoping the Black Caps slip.

But on the evidence of their efforts against India, as well as those in their opening loss to Pakistan, the Black Caps appear to be well-placed to kick on.

The win over India was New Zealand’s 10th in 13 meetings with the cricketing superpower at global events, going back to the 1975 one-day World Cup and will have filled them with a deep sense of belief.

Sodhi said in the post-match press conference that while he wasn’t sure if the Black Caps were more up for it than India, their composure following their first-up loss had been impressive.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Black Caps opener Daryl Mitchell played with a degree of bravery that India’s batsman lacked.

“It was quite hard not to think it was a big game in this competition for us over the past few days. I guess it kind of was, but the boys just held their composure really well. The toss went our way. And we've got a tremendous amount of experience in this group.”

The Black Caps now move on to face Scotland on Wednesday, with Namibia to follow on Friday, and Afghanistan on Sunday – a match that could end up effectively being a quarterfinal, if Afghanistan hand India a third loss in a row in their next outing.

India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since the first edition in 2007, despite the fact that their players all star in the Indian Premier League, which was launched in 2008 in the wake of that triumph.

NZ Cricket Former Black Cap Shane Bond has linked up with the team for the T20 World Cup in a role you might not expect.

Their hopes of adding a second title this time around took a massive blow at the hands of the Black Caps and Kohli said they hadn’t coped well with the pressure of high expectations.

“When you play for the Indian cricket team you obviously have a lot of expectations - not only from the fans, but players themselves.

“Wherever we play, we watch people come to the stadiums to support us, so there's always going to be more with our games, and we've embraced it over the years.

“Everyone who plays for the Indian team has to embrace that as well and learn how to cope with it and when you cope with that as a team you’re able to overcome that pressure and those tough situations, and we haven't done it these two games and that’s why we haven’t won.”