Black Caps coach hails bowling performance for 'firing shots' in World Cup win

Gary Stead said his troops had to “fire some shots” if they wanted to stay in contention for a semifinals berth at the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Black Caps did so, blasting holes in the Indian batting and bowling in an eight-wicket win that has gone a long way towards securing a top-two finish in the group and virtually ended Indian’s tournament after just two games.

Three more wins – over Scotland, Namibia and the dangerous Afghanistan – will guarantee New Zealand a place in the last four.

David Gray/Photosport Ish Sodhi is congratulated by his New Zealand team-mates after dismissing Virat Kohli of India during their T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

“It’s hard to say it was must-win or not – because it’s still pretty early in the tournament, but you would imagine the way the group’s structured that it’s going to be very difficult for the team that didn't win tonight I guess to get through to the semifinals,” Stead said on Monday morning (NZ time).

“It gives us the best chance.”

After captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, NZ made regular breakthroughs and restricted the pre-tournament title favourites to 110-7 from their 20 overs.

“I thought the bowling effort was absolutely outstanding – possibly up there I think with the best performance I’ve seen in my time with the T20 bowling team,” Stead said.

“To restrict a star-studded team like India to 110 was really, really special and then I thought the batting was very clinical. The way we stuck to the plans that we had – we were prepared to be smart around the way we played, but also to fire some shots back at these guys.

“Because we wanted to make sure that we did take wickets still - that they weren’t going in to a death stage with their top quality players in still.”

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Trent Boult appeals for the wicket of Ishan Kishan in NZ’s eight-wicket win.

Trent Boult took 3-20 off his four overs while legspinner Ish Sodhi was named man of the match for his 2-17 off four, with the big scalps of Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli.

Up against what he described as “a team full of superstars”, Stead was seeking a small lift in intensity from NZ’s defeat against Pakistan last week.

“When you play a big team as star-studded as India are, then you actually have got to make sure you fire some shots at them as well.

“If you can put them under pressure, then hopefully it puts you on the upper-hand of the game for periods of time. The way our bowlers bowled in that first innings was absolutely superb.

“They didn’t let India off at all … I think there were 71 balls bowled without a boundary hit from the sixth over, pretty amazing on a ground with a good surface.”

Boult should have had Rohit Sharma out to the first ball he faced when he top-edged a bouncer, but Adam Milne spilled the chance. Rather than focus on the missed opportunity, Stead saw it as a sign that his side was taking the challenge to the favourites.

“I think the example of Rohit being bounced first ball, showed to me that it was the courage, the bravery that we wanted to do.

Aijaz Rahi/AP New Zealand's Martin Guptill takes the catch to dismiss India's Rohit Sharma in Dubai.

“And we all know Rohit Sharma can hit the ball out of the park and he’s an amazing hooker of the ball. Our pre-match talks were about making sure we were in charge out there, and we were prepared to throw something at India that they may not expect.

“When Boulty starts bowling, people are generally looking at him to come and hit the stumps and hit front pad. So we thought ‘what can we do different here that perhaps puts them on the back foot?’.

“And while the catch wasn’t taken, the intent around what we were trying to do set the tone I think for the whole innings. The spinners were both outstanding as well.”

Milne, who replaced injured fellow quick Lockie Ferguson in the squad after the first-up loss to Pakistan, was named in the XI at the expense of wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert, with Devon Conway given the keeping gloves and Daryl Mitchell retained as one of the openers.

“We wanted to get the speed of Adam Milne in, and we certainly wanted the spin options as well,” Stead said of the selections.

Mitchell walloped 49 off 35 balls as NZ reached their target with a whopping 33 balls to spare.

Stead said Sodhi, who would have missed selection in the side to play Pakistan had Milne been available when Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury, was a world-class T20 bowler.

“Whether he played or not that first night is not a reflection of what we think of him. What we thought was we had the right team against that opposition at the time.

“He bowled well that first night and took a few key wickets, and tonight, when you get Rohit and Virat out …”

New Zealand will next meet Scotland starting at 11pm NZ time on Wednesday, before meeting Namibia on Friday and Afghanistan being their last group game on Sunday night.