Black Caps seek two big wins to ease Twenty20 World Cup semifinals path

Not just wins, but dominant victories are likely to be the target for the Black Caps in their next two games at the Twenty20 World Cup.

New Zealand will meet Group Two’s pair of qualifiers, Scotland and Namibia, in the next four days after giving themselves a huge boost at making the tournament semifinals with an eight-wicket belting of India on Monday morning (NZ time).

The final game of the group for the Black Caps should now be their most crucial – versus Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi starting on Sunday night (NZ time) – but what Kane Williamson and his team-mates achieve before then could, coupled with an Indian win over Afghanistan, make that outcome far less important.

David Gray/Photosport New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway and bowler Ish Sodhi watch as Indian captain Vorat Kohli is about to be caught out during their T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

After demolishing India, it’s hard to envisage New Zealand could be shocked by either of the group minnows. So the chance to improve their net run-rate in case it’s required to clinch a semifinal spot will be on the minds of the current world test champions and ODI World Cup runners-up.

“We always look for opportunities when we can to push that net run-rate up,” head coach Gary Stead said on Monday after overwhelming the pre-tournament favourites in Dubai.

“Even tonight when we got in position, it was nice to see that Kane (33 not out off 31 balls) played the way he did at the end and pushed the boundaries a little bit more.

“At the end of the day, if we win all three games then it is in our own hands and that’s certainly the goal for us.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Trent Boult starred with the ball as New Zealand got back on track towards the semifinals.

“It’s hard to say it [the game v India] was must-win or not – because it’s still pretty early in the tournament, but you would imagine the way the group’s structured that it’s going to be very difficult for the team that didn't win tonight I guess to get through to the semifinals.

“It gives us the best chance.”

New Zealand currently sit third on the points table in Group Two, with the top two finishers making the semifinals. They have two points from the win over India and the defeat by Pakistan, and a positive net run-rate of 0.765.

Pakistan top the table with six points from three wins (net run-rate +0.638) and with games against Namibia and Scotland to come are virtually assured of a semifinal place.

Afghanistan sit second with two wins from three games – their defeat coming narrowly against Pakistan – and with a healthy net run-rate of 3.097 after hammering Namibia and Scotland. They next face a dispirited India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning (NZ time) and an upset win there would mean the Black Caps would have to win their meeting to progress.

England appear certain qualifiers from Group One after three emphatic wins, with a race for that other available semifinal place contested by South Africa, Australia, the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“We’re certainly not talking any team lightly,” Stead said.

“No doubt Afghanistan are a team who will upset other teams as well – they nearly got over the line [against Pakistan].”

Sky Sport Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan retired after his side's T20 World Cup win over Namibia.

Stead and the selection group made one change against India to the side which loss to Pakistan, bringing in speedster Adam Milne – unavailable for the opening game as the replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson – and omitting wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert by utilising middle-order bat Devon Conway as keeper.

With three matches in five days on the schedule – following a day off from training after the win over India – it’s possible minor changes could be made to the bowling line-up against Scotland and Namibia, with the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle waiting in the wings.

Seifert could get a chance to find his form, possibly versus Namibia, and while Williamson continues to play with an elbow injury, it’d be a bold move to rest him from either of the next two outings.