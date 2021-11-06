Late batting surge sets Black Caps up to beat Namibia at Twenty20 World Cup

Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips looks skyward after playing a shot during his innings of 39 off 21 against Namibia.

The Black Caps eased past Namibia by 52 runs on Friday, but will need to beat Afghanistan in their final match to advance to the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup.

An unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 76 off 36 balls from Glenn Phillips (39 off 21) and Jimmy Neesham (35 off 23) lifted them to 163-4 from their 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

But while they kept Namibia to 111-7 that wasn’t enough for them to lift their net run rate past Afghanistan’s, which would have given them a little extra breathing space heading into their final match.

Stuff Adam Milne was denied the chance to play for the Black Caps against Pakistan as an injury replacement, but is ready to go against India.

Winning was the most important thing in their fourth match and there was a time when that was far from a fait accompli after they lost the toss and were sent in.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps explored flying India test squad members to UAE for preparation

* Trent Boult unavailable for Black Caps tests in India; five spin options included

* Black Caps set to stick with winning team at T20 World Cup despite UAE heat

* T20 World Cup power rankings: Where do the Black Caps sit after Scotland win?



When Devon Conway was run out off the final ball of the 14th over, the Black Caps were 87-4 and in danger of setting Namibia a target they might have fancied chasing.

There was variable bounce in the pitch and none of the New Zealand top four were able to kick on and score freely.

Openers Martin Guptill (18 off 18) and Daryl Mitchell (19 off 15) made starts and left the Black Caps 43-1 at the end of the six-over power play.

When Mitchell departed in the seventh over, it was left to Conway and Kane Williamson to take charge, but they only added 19 runs before the mid-innings drinks break.

Williamson attacked leg-spinner Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in the 11th over, finishing with a slog-swept six and a four to take 15 off it.

Kamran Jebreili/AP Namibia celebrate the wicket of Black Caps batsman Devon Conway.

But they wouldn’t score more than six off any off the next five overs.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, bowling with a broken ring finger, got his opposite, when Williamson inside-edged a sweep into his stumps.

After three overs, the off-spinner had the remarkable figures of 1-8, but was the first bowler to feel the heat of Phillips’ and Neesham’s late onslaught and finished with 1-22 from his four overs.

The duo only added nine runs in their first two overs at the crease, and at 96-4 with four overs remaining, it looked like the Black Caps would do well to reach 140.

But Erasmus’ last over went for 14, and those that followed went for 21, 14, and 18 – the last bowled by JJ Smit, who helped the New Zealand cause with four wides.

Phillips and Neesham built pressure by running 10 twos, even though it was an attempt at one that cost Conway his wicket, then picked their moments to attack and give the Black Caps bowlers a buffer they ultimately didn’t need.

Namibia didn’t lose a wicket in their power play, but only added 36 runs, which meant the asking rate was already approaching 10 runs per over.

By the halfway mark they had slumped to 56-3 with Neesham and spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi each picking up a wicket.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Jimmy Neesham guides a ball into the off-side during his innings of 33 off 22 balls for the Black Caps against Namibia.

Openers Michael van Lingen and Stephan Baard made 25 off 25 and 21 off 22 respectively and those proved to be their side’s highest scores.

Santner (1-20 off 4) and Sodhi (1-22 off 3) turned the screws on Namibia, though there was a scare for the leg-spinner when David Wiese hit one back at him which smashed into his forearm, then his forehead.

Sodhi was deemed fit to carry on and though he was hit for a pair of sixes in his third over, the equation for Namibia at the end of it was 79 runs from 36 balls – more than the Black Caps managed while going gangbusters. He later left the field as a precaution at a point when the result was secure.

Tim Southee (2-15 off 4) chipped in with the wickets of Wiese (16 off 17) and Zane Green (23 off 26) while Trent Boult (2-20 off 4) also claimed a couple as the Kiwis completed a comfortable win.

Had they rolled Namibia for less than 94 the Black Caps would have given themselves some margin for error heading into their match with Afghanistan.

As it eventuated, they were left with a simple task – win on Sunday, and they’ll make the semifinals for the second T20 World Cup in a row. Lose, and they won’t.

Black Caps 163-4 (Glenn Phillips 39no off 21, Jimmy Neesham 33no off 22, Kane Williamson 28 off 25) beat Namibia 111-7 (Michael van Lingen 25 off 25; Tim Southee 2-15, Trent Boult 2-20) by 52 runs