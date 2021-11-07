Black Caps left with clear task at T20 World Cup: Beat Afghanistan, who must take risks

A late batting surge helped the Black Caps beat Namibia, while there was a scare for Ish Sodhi.

The Black Caps can thank India for making their task at the Twenty20 World Cup a little easier.

After beating Namibia by 52 runs on Friday, the Black Caps were left with a simple equation with regard to making the semifinals.

Beat Afghanistan on Sunday [first ball 11pm NZ time] and they’ll be there, for the second tournament in a row.

Kamran Jebreili/AP The Black Caps celebrate player of the match Jimmy Neesham’s wicket against Namibia.

Lose, and they won’t.

* Hard running key for Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham in Black Caps' win

* India keep semifinal hopes alive at T20 World Cup after crushing Scotland

* Black Caps explored flying India test squad members to UAE for preparation

* Trent Boult unavailable for Black Caps tests in India; five spin options included



They will be the favourites for the match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi – the only one of the three venues in the United Arab Emirates they’re yet to play at.

But Afghanistan ran guaranteed semifinalist Pakistan closer in losing than either the Black Caps or India did and can’t take be taken lightly.

Their challenge got significantly harder late on Friday, however, when India thumped Scotland, lifting their net run rate ahead of Afghanistan’s.

If Afghanistan upset the Black Caps, either they or India will join Pakistan in the semifinals from Group 2, depending on who has the better net run rate – their runs per over throughout the tournament, minus their opponents’.

The upshot is that Afghanistan not only need to beat the Black Caps, but need to beat them well, to lift their net run rate back ahead of India’s.

No-one has hit more T20 sixes this year than Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips.

Even then, India will have the final say, as they play Namibia in the final match of the Super 12 phase a day later, and will know precisely what they have to do.

They may have already hurt their own chances by beating Scotland too badly, which could force Afghanistan to take risks against the Black Caps in a match India needs them to win.

For Kane Williamson and his men, it means they'll be up against a team that might have to chance its arm if it wants to make history and advance to the final.

They shouldn’t need any help, given the way they’ve performed so far, but they’ll gladly take any extra advantage they can get.

Their win over Namibia gave two batsmen who haven’t had a lot to do at this World Cup a chance to strut their stuff.

Glenn Phillips played a key role supporting Martin Guptill two days earlier, in their 16-run win over Scotland, but never truly got going on his way to making 33 off 37 balls in Dubai.

At Sharjah, where he arrived at the crease with the Black Caps at 81-3 in the 13th over, then watched them slip to 87-4 once Devon Conway was run out, he made an unbeaten 39 off 21.

His innings included three sixes, and he shared in an unbroken partnership of 76 off 36 balls with Jimmy Neesham, who made 35 off 23 and earned player of the match honours after taking the first Namibian wicket to fall.

NZ Cricket Former Black Cap Shane Bond has linked up with the team for the T20 World Cup in a role you might not expect.

After those innings, all the Black Caps’ top six batsmen have now had at least one match where they’ve scored more than 25, while all of their bowlers have had at least one match where they’ve taken two wickets or conceded less than seven runs per over.

They’re in good form, and they know they’re one win away from a semifinal that will almost certainly pit them against England. If they get it, that match will be played on Wednesday [first ball 3am Thursday NZ time], with the other semifinal the following day at the same time.

As Neesham put it after the Namibia win: “I'm sure at the start of the tournament, if we had been offered a virtual quarterfinal against Afghanistan the last game, we would have taken that”.

The key for the Black Caps will be dealing with Afghanistan’s spinners, a group led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan, already one of the greats in the game’s shortest format, even though he’s just turned 23.

Twenty20 World Cup – the final stages [NZ time]

Sunday, 11pm: Black Caps v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

Monday, 3am: Pakistan v Scotland, Sharjah

Tuesday, 3am: India v Namibia, Dubai

Thursday, 3am: Group 1 winner v Group 2 runner-up, Abu Dhabi

Friday, 3am: Group 2 winner v Group 1 runner-up, Dubai

Monday, 3am: Final, Dubai

If India finish second in Group 2, the order of the semifinal matchups will be swapped.