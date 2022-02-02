Kyle Jamieson not listed among 24 New Zealand cricketers in 2022 IPL auction

Black Cap Kyle Jamieson, pictured in test action against Bangladesh in January, will not be in next week's IPL auction.

Black Caps fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is not among the 24 New Zealand cricketers listed for next week’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Jamieson was purchased last year by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive NZ$2.86 million (15 crore rupees) – the most by a New Zealander and fourth highest in the IPL’s history.

But the tall quick is not on the 2022 IPL auction list announced on Tuesday night (NZ time).

Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics via Photosport Kane Williamson has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is the only retained Kiwi player, staying with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who paid 14 crore rupees (NZ$2,729,186) to keep him.

Batting standout Williamson scored 266 runs at 44.33 with a strike rate of 113 and notched two half-centuries in last year’s IPL. He has been with the Sunrisers since 2015 and will be captain this year.

Bangalore, whose director of cricket operations is former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson, have not retained Jamieson after paying a huge sum in the most stunning bid of last year’s auction.

The 27-year-old from Auckland played nine matches and took nine wickets at 29.88 with an economy of 9.60, but he did not feature towards the end of their campaign as Bangalore, led by Indian superstar Virat Kohli, reached the semifinals.

The competition was played in two parts after its suspension in May because of rising Covid-19 cases inside teams' bubbles in India, which hosted the first 29 of 60 scheduled matches before its resumption in the United Arab Emirates in September.

Jamieson was selected in New Zealand's Twenty20 World Cup squad that reached the final in Dubai last November, but he did not play in the tournament. The Black Caps lost the decider to Australia by eight wickets.

He was rested for the three-match T20 series with India after the World Cup and has only played in tests for New Zealand since – two each this summer against India (away) and Bangladesh (home).

Meanwhile, another 24 New Zealanders will part of the bidding war among the 10 IPL teams – including the two new additions, Lucknow Super Giants and Team Ahmedabad – at the auction in Bengaluru on February 12-13.

Black Caps pacemen Trent Boult and Locke Ferguson are listed at the highest available reserve price of approximately $400,000.

Batter Colin Munro, who has not played for the Black Caps since 2019, is available from approximately $300,000 after his good form for the Perth Scorchers, who won the Big Bash in Australia last weekend.

There are three listed who have not made an appearance for the Black Caps: Canterbury pair Cam Fletcher and Henry Shipley and Auckland leg spinner Adithya Ashok. They are available at the lowest reserve price of approximately $40,000.

There are 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer, including Indian stars such as Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Among the other top internationals up for auction are Australians David Warner and Pat Cummins, South Africans Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, West Indians Jason Holder and Dwayne Bravo, English batter Jonny Bairstow, and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

New Zealand players listed for 2022 IPL auction

Reserve price in lakh (estimate in NZD)

– Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson: 200 ($400,000)

– James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Colin Munro: 150 ($300,000)

– Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme: 100 ($200,000)

– Todd Astle, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn: 75 ($150,000)

– Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Neil Wagner, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner, Anaru Kitchen: 50 ($100,000)

– Cam Fletcher, Adithya Ashok, Henry Shipley: 20 ($40,000)