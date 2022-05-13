Michael Bracewell awarded first Black Caps contract; Jimmy Neesham axed

Michael Bracewell has been offered a Black Caps contract for the first time.

​Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been offered a Black Caps contract for the first time.

Central Stags spinner Ajaz Patel has returned to the fold, but as reported by Stuff on Thursday, there was no deal for Firebirds all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who has been a regular in the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

Bracewell made his Black Caps debut in March in their ODI series against the Netherlands and was named last week in the test squad to play England in June.

Patel became the third bowler in history to take 10 wickets in a test innings in India in December and also had a strong T20 campaign in Bangladesh in September.

Neesham was a key figure in the Black Caps lineup as they made the final of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in November, losing to Australia in the decider.

He didn’t feature in the ODIs against the Netherlands, the only matches the Black Caps played in that format over the last 12 months, as he was among a large group of players allowed to prioritise their Indian Premier League commitments.

In a statement, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said competition for the 20 contracts continued to be fierce.

“Finalising the list seems to get tougher by the year.

“The busy international calendar means we’re calling on a wider base of talent these days and the likes of Michael Bracewell is testament to the depth of that talent.

“Michael’s been consistently performing on the domestic circuit for seasons now and we certainly see him as an international prospect in all three formats.

“It’s great to see Ajaz back on the list after narrowly missing out last season. His value as our leading red-ball spinner is clear and we’re excited to see the role he could play in the Test team going forward.

“I’d like to congratulate all 20 players who have received a national contract offer for the coming season and wish those heading away this winter all the best.

“I’d also like to acknowledge Ross Taylor and his immense contribution to the Black Caps over a long and successful career.”

Aside from Taylor, who has retired, after a 16-year international career, Neesham was the only player contracted for the past 12 months not to receive a contract for the next 12 months.

Players are ranked by the selectors across all three formats, with tests given a higher weighting. The top-20 on the combined rankings are awarded contracts with an annual retainer plus match fees. Those who don’t make the top-20 are contracted by their major association.

In a statement, NZ Cricket said contract offers took into consideration “likely playing values over the next twelve months, calculating in past performances, playing history, the upcoming playing schedule, and likelihood of players being involved during that period”.

Players have until May 19 to accept or decline the contract offers.

Black Caps contracted players for 2022-23

Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young