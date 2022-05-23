Black Caps bowlers shine against Sussex

At the County Ground, Hove (day three of four): New Zealand 342 for 3 decl and 44-0 (Tom Latham 20*, Will Young 20*) lead Sussex 247 (Ali Orr 59, Tom Haines 41, Jacob Duffy 2-17, Colin de Grandhomme 2-26, Matt Henry 2-36, Ajaz Patel 2-84) by 135 runs

New Zealand’s solid warm-up for the test series against England continued with the bowlers shining under the sun in their tour opener against Sussex.

Having declared at their overnight total of 342-3, the Black Caps dismissed Sussex for 247 before Tom Latham and Will Young both scored 20 before stumps on the third day to give New Zealand a lead of 135 runs on Monday (NZT).

The wickets were shared around with Jacob Duffey, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel each snaring two.

Sussex made a bright start getting through to 57 before they lost three wickets for nine runs in three overs.

READ MORE:

* Four half-centuries as Black Caps rack up 342-3 in England tour-opening run plunder

* Black Caps hit by Covid-19 cases ahead of first match of England cricket tour

* Swashbuckling McCullum coaching all the way to the bank

From there, the wickets fell regularly at Hove as the Black Caps bowlers chipped away.

While Kyle Jamieson went unrewarded, he bowled at a sharp pace and conceded only 37 runs from his 14 overs.

The experienced Henry felt it had been a good day for the bowling attack, and he talked up the work of Duffy, who will look to break into the test side under the English conditions that favour his seam bowling. Duffy’s 2-17 came off 12 overs with good economy.

"It was important for us to get that time in the legs and adapt to the conditions and the ball here, so I think the guys would be really happy with that," Henry said.

"Just getting that competitive edge, getting going, and I think everyone enjoyed that, getting in the fight out there. It's very different to being in the nets, the time on the feet, getting used to multiple spells was really good.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jacob Duffy is looking to break into the New Zealand test team on the tour of England.

"He [Duffy] has done a great job for a long time really at home and I think there's no surprise that he would suit the English conditions as well.

“That beautiful outswinger he's got ... so it was really good for him today to get the opportunity to just test where he's at, and he did a great job."

The biggest problem for New Zealand as they look to get more batting time in and possibly wrap up the match with a victory will be the forecast of more rain for the final day.