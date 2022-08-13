Black Caps clinch T20 series as Glenn Phillips stars with the bat before spin knocks over West Indies

Glenn Phillips smashed 76 before the spinners clinched the T20 series for the Black Caps in the West Indies.

At Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: Black Caps 215-5 (Glenn Phillips 76 from 41 balls, Daryl Mitchell 48 from 20 balls, Devon Conway 42 from 34 balls; Obed McCoy 3-40) beat the West Indies 125-9 (Michael Bracewell 3-15, Mitchell Santner 3-15) by 90 runs.

The Black Caps clinched the Twenty20 series against the West Indies with a huge win inspired by Glenn Phillips’ superb hitting and the spin of Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Phillips starred with the bat, with his 76 from 41 balls featuring six sixes to all corners of Kingston’s Sabina Park, and he was supported by Devon Conway (42 from 31 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (48 from 20 balls) as the Black Caps posted the highest T20 score by a visiting international team in the West Indies, with 215-5.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Glenn Phillips was in top form as the Black Caps scored more than 200 in Jamaica.

In reply, the West Indies were shambolic, slumping to a meagre 19-4 in their sixth over after both Santner and Bracewell took wickets with their first ball.

Santner was excellent again, finishing with 3-15 from his four overs after taking 3-19 in the series opener, as spin accounted for all but two of the West Indies’ nine wickets (the others, a sharp run out of Shimron Hetymer by captain Kane Williamson and Tim Southee’s strike in the final overs) while the Black Caps cruised to a 90-run victory.

The Black Caps had made one change from the win in the first T20 of the three-match series, bringing in Bracewell for fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, and addition of the extra spinner was a smart move on a slow pitch.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Michael Bracewell took three wickets as the Black Caps won the second T20.

Santner, Bracewell and Ish Sodhi all bowled in succession after quicks Trent Boult and Tim Southee opened the attack with an over each, as the spin trio limited the hapless hosts to 41-6 after 10 overs.

The West Indies staggered to complete their 20 overs but made just 125-9 in a humiliating home defeat.

Rovman Powell looked good for 21 until he was trapped lbw by Sodhi and No 11 Obed McCoy was only their top scorer with 23 when he was swinging for the hills.

Spin did the trick. Santner dismissed both openers in his first over, bowling Shamarh Brooks for 7 and having Kyle Mayers caught expertly at point by a diving Phillips for 4.

Bracewell then removed the West Indies skipper, Nicholas Pooran, for 1 from a short, wide delivery that was nicked to wicketkeeper Conway, as the hosts lost three wickets in seven balls.

He finished with 3-15 from his four overs and the Black Caps could afford the luxury of dropping three difficult catches in the final overs.

Opting to bat first, they were ticking along steadily at 43-2 after the powerplay after losing Martin Guptill (20) and Williamson (4) to slower balls in the same McCoy over.

Paceman McCoy had the right idea on a slower pitch, but his team-mates could not limit the Kiwi batting onslaught.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Devon Conway opened the first innings with 42.

Phillips’ first six over midwicket ignited New Zealand’s innings in the eighth over, as he and Conway shared 71 for the third wicket from 46 balls.

Conway’s astonishing driven six in the 11th over that went for 20 runs was one of the shots of the match, but he was out the following over for 42 after a successful review for lbw from Odean Smith.

That didn’t deter Phillips. He kicked on, in partnership with Mitchell, and increased the Black Caps’ run rate to 10 an over.

He was dropped on the rope on 60 and, unfortunately for the West Indies, it was costly because that missed chance was his fifth sixth instead.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Kane Williamson, centre, shaking hands with Obed McCoy, right, after the Black Caps clinched the series.

Mitchell joined the party, with his beautifully crisp trademark drive down the ground for the first of his four sixes, and they passed 50 together from 24 balls.

When Phillips was caught at deep point for 76 in the 18th over for McCoy’s third wicket, they had smashed 83 from 34 balls when finisher Jimmy Neesham walked to the crease.

Neesham scored nine with one four that summed up West Indies’ effort in the field. It went tamely through the fingers of Hetmyer and the ball dribbled to the rope, bringing up New Zealand’s 200 in the penultimate over.

Mitchell fell in the final over for 48, but the damage was done. The Black Caps posted the highest T20 international score at Sabina Park.

The big moment

Santner’s two wickets in the third over. The West Indies began to implode, losing their top four for single-digit scores, and the required run rate quickly rocketed towards an impossible rate.

Best with the bat

Conway and Mitchell’s contributions were important, but it was Phillips who blasted the Kiwis towards 200 and beyond once Conway departed.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Glenn Phillips hit six sixes in Sabina Park.

He smashed four fours and six sixes and was on target for a second T20 international century until he was caught. He went down swinging.

Best with the ball

Quietly, Santner is one of the most effective white-ball spinners in the world.

He bowls consistent, tight lines and frustrates batters. The West Indies have struggled against him in the series.

The big picture

The final match of the T20 series will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The Black Caps might rest some players with the series in the bag after winning their 13th successive white-ball match after touring Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands this winter.