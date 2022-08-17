Kane Williamson's third ODI since 2019 marks the start of the Black Caps' World Cup push

Kane Williamson hasn’t played an ODI since the Black Caps’ loss to Australia, captained by Aaron Finch, in Sydney in March 2020.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was the player of the tournament at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where his side lost the final to hosts England in painful circumstances.

July 14, 2019 and the defeat on boundary countback at Lord’s in London was 1,130 days ago. Since then, Williamson has played just two one-day internationals. Lockie Ferguson, the Black Caps’ best bowler at that tournament, has played just four.

All told, New Zealand’s men’s cricketers have played just 14 in that time – 10 of them against Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, none of whom were at the last World Cup.

SKY SPORT The West Indies saved their best performance for the last match of the T20 series in Jamaica, beating the Black Caps by eight wickets.

There are a number of reasons why they’ve been starved of ODIs after going closer to winning the World Cup than they ever had before, with the various impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic chief among them.

READ MORE:

* Continuity key for Black Caps ahead of T20 World Cup as record win streak eludes them

* Improved West Indies win third Twenty20 by eight wickets to deny Black Caps a clean sweep

* Black Caps call up Ben Sears for West Indies tour as injured Matt Henry ruled out

* Black Caps clinch T20 series as Glenn Phillips stars with the bat before spin knocks over West Indies



The fixtures against minnows have been used to rest senior figures and give fringe players opportunities, with 27 featuring in all, including 11 debutants. There have also been clashes with the Indian Premier League and – including in the cases of Williamson and Ferguson – injuries.

But starting on Thursday [6am NZ time] in Bridgetown, Barbados, all of that will be consigned to the past, as the next World Cup, in India next October and November, comes sharply into focus.

A near full-strength squad has assembled for three ODIs against the West Indies at the start of an eight-month stretch where the Black Caps will play more 50-over matches than in the last three years combined.

After the West Indies come three in Cairns in Australia in early September, then three at home against India in late November, after the T20 World Cup across the Tasman.

There will then be three in Pakistan when the Black Caps tour in December and January. A tour of India that follows has only been said to have unspecified white-ball matches, but in a World Cup year, ODIs will surely feature.

Back home, the Black Caps finish their summer with a visit from Sri Lanka, which includes three ODIs in late March, and they’ll then head back to Pakistan in April, where five are on the cards.

That’s a total of 20, plus whatever is scheduled in India. The international calendar beyond April 2023 is a mystery, but those matches will be the bulk of New Zealand’s preparations for the World Cup, which is set to culminate in a final on November 26 next year – just over 15 months from now.

The Black Caps’ squad in Barbados is the strongest assembled since Williamson’s last ODI, a loss to Australia in Sydney in March 2020, which took place in front of empty stands as the Covid-19 pandemic began to be felt down under.

Whether Finn Allen gets the chance to open alongside Martin Guptill is one area of interest, as is the decision as to who out of Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips gets to bat in the middle order, with Williamson, Devon Conway and Tom Latham all certainties.

Ben Sears is in line to become the 28th Black Caps ODI player since the last World Cup, having flown in at the weekend to replace injured seamer Matt Henry.

Trent Boult is with the squad at present, but it’s unclear to what extent he will feature, having negotiated his exit from his New Zealand Cricket contract earlier this month. Ferguson and Tim Southee are the other seamers on deck, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi the spin options alongside Bracewell.

Batsmen Henry Nicholls and Will Young weren’t selected in the squad for this tour, which was chosen to cover both T20s and ODIs, despite featuring heavily in the 50-over game in recent times, while Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson both suffered injuries during the test tour of England in June and are on the mend.

This series, like four of those to follow in the coming months, is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which features 13 teams trying to qualify for next year’s event. The top eight will do so automatically, while the other five will head to a last-chance tournament.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with West Indies players during their recent T20 series. The ODI series between the two teams will be his first since March 2020.

The Black Caps currently sit fourth on the Super League ladder and are also the No 1 team on the ICC one-day rankings, having won all but one of their 14 ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

When they swept Ireland in Dublin in July, however, it was their first ODI series win away from home since August 2015 in Zimbabwe.

Over the years, the Black Caps have managed just 11 bilateral ODI series wins away from home, none of which were in the Caribbean.

Having already broken their white-ball duck in the West Indies with a 2-1 win in the Twenty20 series in Jamaica earlier this month, they have a golden chance for another triumph right away.

Black Caps’ ODI series wins away from home

Minimum three matches

July 2022: 3-0 in Ireland

August 2015: 2-1 in Zimbabwe

December 2014: 3-2 v Pakistan (in the United Arab Emirates)

May/June 2013: 2-1 in England

January 2013: 2-1 in South Africa

October 2011: 2-1 in Zimbabwe

November 2009: 2-1 v Pakistan (in the United Arab Emirates)

October 2008: 2-1 in Bangladesh

June 2008: 3-1 in England

November 2004: 3-0 in Bangladesh

March/April 1984: 2-1 in Sri Lanka

Black Caps v West Indies – ODI series

Squad

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Fixtures (NZ time)

Thursday, August 18, 6am: 1st ODI v West Indies; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Saturday, August 20, 6am: 2nd ODI v West Indies; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Monday, August 22, 6am: 3rd ODI v West Indies; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados