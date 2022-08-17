Boxing Day test at MCG on the cards for Black Caps in 2026 as tour programme released

The Black Caps played in Australia’s Boxing Day test for the first time in 32 years in 2019. They’re due to be back at the Melbourne Cricket Ground again in 2026.

The Black Caps are set to play in Australia’s iconic Boxing Day and New Year's tests during the 2026-27 summer.

International touring plans until early 2027 were revealed on Wednesday when the ICC published the latest edition of its Future Tours Programme.

The Black Caps last toured Australia in the 2019-20 summer, playing in the marquee fixtures in Melbourne and Sydney for the first time since 1987.

They lost both matches and the first test in Perth to slump to a 3-0 defeat, but have managed to secure a third consecutive three-test series across the Tasman, having previously played one in 2015.

It is scheduled for December 2026 and January 2027, with Bangladesh the other team touring Australia for tests that summer, in March 2027. A five-test visit by Australia to India is scheduled in between those two series.

While the assignment of matches to dates and venues is some time away, Australia would have to make drastic changes to its traditional summer schedule over the next five years for the Black Caps not to play their tests in Melbourne and Sydney over the holiday period.

The seven years between visits will be the longest wait New Zealand has had for a test trip across the Tasman in almost 50 years.

Australia will next travel east for tests during the 2023-24 summer, eight years after their last visit to these shores to play the game’s longest format.

Both series will be part of the World Test Championship, with the first included in the 2023-25 edition and the second included in the 2025-27 edition.

Bilateral trans-Tasman men’s cricket is set to be in relatively short supply over the next five years.

The Black Caps are due to play three one-day internationals in Cairns in September, but aren’t scheduled to play white-ball cricket in Australia again before the end of the 2026-27 summer.

Three T20s have been scheduled alongside the tests in New Zealand in early 2024, with another three scheduled for October 2025.

Additions can be made to the Future Tours Programme, but as things stand, the only chance for an ODI between the two rivals between this September and 2027 will be at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.