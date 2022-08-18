West Indies get the better of tricky batting conditions to beat Black Caps by five wickets

The West Indies dismissed the Black Caps for 190 then chased down their target with ease in Barbados.

At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: Black Caps 190 all out in 45.2 overs (Kane Williamson 34, Michael Bracewell 31; Akela Hosein 3-28, Alzarri Joseph 3-36) lost to the West Indies 193-5 in 39 overs (Sharmarh Brooks 79; Tim Southee 2-39, Trent Boult 2-49)

Batting wasn’t easy in the first one-day international between the Black Caps and the West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados.

But it was the hosts who mastered the conditions at Kensington Oval the best to claim a five-wicket win – their first in 10 ODIs – and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Black Caps hadn’t played an ODI in the Caribbean since 2012, when Ross Taylor was captain and John Wright was coach, and they were on the verge of one of the bleaker periods in New Zealand’s cricketing history.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson congratulates West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood at the end of the first ODI.

They’ve never won an ODI series there previously, but were fancied to this time around and now have to win back-to-back matches if they are to make that happen.

READ MORE:

* Boxing Day test at MCG on the cards for Black Caps in 2026 as tour programme released

* Kane Williamson's third ODI since 2019 marks the start of the Black Caps' World Cup push

* Continuity key for Black Caps ahead of T20 World Cup as record win streak eludes them

* Improved West Indies win third Twenty20 by eight wickets to deny Black Caps a clean sweep



Nicholas Pooran won the toss for the home team and inserted New Zealand, who had a full-strength lineup – or close to it – for the first time since March 2020.

That didn’t count for much as they were dismissed for 190 with the best part of five overs still to be bowled – a total the West Indies chased down with 11 overs remaining, after a couple of rain interruptions which helped the ball skid on and made batting easier.

Finn Allen blasted his way to 24 off 25 balls while Martin Guptill scratched his way to 24 off 39, but both openers were among those to make starts and not kick on, on a slow pitch that made it hard for batsmen to get into any sort of rhythm.

Playing his first ODI in more than two years, captain Kane Williamson led the way with an innings of 34 off 50, but Michael Bracewell was the only other batsman to pass 30, out LBW for 31 off 33.

The largest partnership the Black Caps produced was the 41 Allen and Guptill put on for the first wicket and their meagre total was always likely to be well short of competitive.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 3-28 from 10 overs and seamer Alzarri Joseph took 3-36 off 8.2, with Jason Holder taking 2-39 off eight.

Trent Boult was included in the Black Caps XI, even though his long-term future in the ODI format is up in the air, following his decision to give up his New Zealand Cricket contract.

The left-arm seamer took 2-49 from his 10 overs, including an early breakthrough that gave his side a brief glimmer of hope, but it was Tim Southee that was the pick fo the bowlers, taking 2-38 from his 10.

Opener Shai Hope made 26 off 24 to get the West Indies well ahead of the asking rate early and when the major rain interruption came, they were 149-3, needing less than two runs per over.

Sharmarh Brooks was anchoring the hosts’ innings and though he fell once play resumed, his team-mates were able to finish the job with ease to give them a famous win.

The series continues on Friday [Saturday 6am NZ time] at the same venue, with the final match to follow 48 hours later.

The big moment

As long as Williamson was at the crease, the Black Caps had reason to believe they could post a total in excess of 200, but when he became Alzarri Joseph’s second victim in the space of five balls in the 30th over, caught trying to play his trademark dab down to third, his side were truly up against it.

Best with the bat

Williamson was nevertheless the standout performer for the Black Caps with the bat, though that isn’t saying a lot. Brooks was the only batsman to pass 34 and his innings was what ultimately decided the match.

Best with the ball

Southee adapted to the situation the best of the Black Caps seamers and finished with tidy figures of 2-38 from his 10 overs, while Hosein picked up where he left off in the third T20 between the two teams and was a key figure as the West Indies ran through the New Zealand batting lineup.

The big picture

This West Indies team is light on experience and even though they’re playing in home conditions, this Black Caps squad should be too strong for them. There’s a lot of ODI cricket on the cards over the next 14 months or so heading into the next World Cup, so it’s far from panic stations, but they really do need to rally and set up a decider.