Trent Boult, Tim Southee run through West Indies as Black Caps set up ODI series decider

Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to take six wickets as the Black Caps set up an ODI series decider in Barbados

At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: Black Caps 212 all out in 48.2 overs (Finn Allen 96, Daryl Mitchell 41; Kevin Sinclair 4-41, Jason Holder 3-24) beat the West Indies 161 all out in 35.3 overs (Yannic Cariah 52, Alzarri Joseph 49; Tim Southee 4-22, Trent Boult 3-18) by 50 runs [DLS method].

Trent Boult and Tim Southee combined to take seven wickets and hand the West Indies a 50-run loss which set up a one-day international series decider in Barbados.

Southee finished with 4-22 from seven overs while Boult had 3-18 from six as the West Indies were dismissed for 161 in the 36th over, chasing a revised target of 212 from 41 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Finn Allen made 96, his highest ODI score, as the Black Caps were dismissed for 212 after being sent in at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, where they lost the series opener by five wickets on Wednesday.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps seamer Tim Southee celebrates one of his three wickets in the second ODI against the West Indies.

Boult and Southee then combined with the new ball to reduce the hosts to 27-6 after 10 overs and though there was a late flurry of runs after the second lengthy rain interruption of the match, the West Indies finished well short of their target.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was rested with a quad injury in what New Zealand Cricket said was a precautionary move, while Boult didn’t field after the rain delay, having taken a blow to one of his knees while batting.

Allen combined with Daryl Mitchell, who made 41, to rescue the Black Caps after they slumped to 31-3, but after their partnership of 84 for the fourth wicket, there was a collapse from 115-2 to 181-9.

Boult (16) then combined with Mitchell Santner (26no) to put on a valuable last-wicket stand of 31 runs, which ended with 10 balls still to be bowled.

Allen’s innings was almost a four-act play: First he made 20 off 23, then he struggled as he made just seven off 34, before cutting loose and hitting 57 off 27, before struggling again after the first rain delay as he made 12 off 23 before he was bowled by Jason Holder.

Holder finished with 3-24 from nine overs, while off-spinner Kevin Sincalir took 4-41 from 8.2 and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 2-51 from 10.

Boult and Southee might not have many outings left together in international cricket, now that the left-armer has secured a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract and is eyeing less touring and greater franchise Twenty20 opportunities.

But in running through the West Indies’ top order, they gave a reminder of just how devastating they can be when they’re on song with the new ball.

When play resumed after the rain delay, nine overs had been lost, but the hosts’ target had only been reduced by a single run, courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, and they needed 150 more off 110 balls.

With Boult sidelined, what followed were 11.2 overs from everyone bar Southee, where No 8 Yannic Cariah and No 10 Alazzari Joseph scored 89 runs.

Their fun stopped when Southee returned and removed Joseph for 49 off 31, a run short of a maiden ODI half-century, and the win was wrapped up an over later when Allen stopped a six and completed a catch on the deep point boundary to remove Cariah for 52 off 84.

The match finished shortly after 11.05pm local time, more than nine hours after it started, and the two teams will be back at 2pm on Sunday [6am Monday NZ time] to go head-to-head for the series honours.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps opener Finn Allen made 96 off 117 balls in the second ODI against the West Indies.

The big moment

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran was given out caught behind off the third ball he faced from Boult, but survived after a review showed he didn’t get any bat on it. Two balls later, he got just enough bat on another delivery to send the ball crashing into his own stumps. The West Indies were 26-5 and the result was settled.

Best with the bat

It’s no exaggeration that upwards of 90% of Allen’s senior cricket career to date has involved him simply seeing the ball and hitting the ball. When he got bogged down after senior figures Martin Guptill, Devon Conway and Tom Latham fell cheaply, it felt like it was only a matter of time before he’d play a rash shot and join them, but he dug in and got to grips with the challenging conditions to play a match-winning innings.

Best with the ball

Southee just edges Boult by virtue of being there to ease any nerves that had started to creep in courtesy of Joseph and Cariah’s late hitting for the West Indies, but both deserve plaudits.

The big picture

The Black Caps haven’t won away ODI series that often over the years, but they have a golden chance to do so here, even if Williamson and Boult may be under injury clouds.