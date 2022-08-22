Four Black Caps make fifties as large chase seals ODI series win against the West Indies

The Black Caps chased down 303 in Barbados to claim a 2-1 series victory – their first in ODIs in the Caribbean

At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados: West Indies 302-8 (Kyle Mayers 105, Nicholas Pooran 91, Shai Hope 51; Trent Boult 3-53, Mitchell Santner 2-38) lost to the Black Caps 307-5 in 47.1 overs (Tom Latham 69, Daryl Mitchell 63, Martin Guptill 57, Devon Conway 56) by five wickets

Four Black Caps made half-centuries as they beat the West Indies by five wickets in the third and final one-day international to come from behind and claim a historic series win.

New Zealand’s four previous visits to the Caribbean for 50-over men’s cricket had ended in series defeats, but this time around there was plenty to celebrate in Barbados as they got up 2-1 after losing the first match.

Tom Latham would have been hoping for a target well less than the 303 his side were set when he won the toss and sent the West Indies in at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps captain Tom Latham top-scored with 69 as they chase down 303 to claim a 2-1 ODI series win over the West Indies.

But he led the way with the bat as they chased it down, making 69 off 75 balls before falling with 43 still needed off 40 deliveries.

READ MORE:

* Trent Boult should get to sign off with two World Cups, but a test farewell appears unlikely

* Trent Boult, Tim Southee run through West Indies as Black Caps set up ODI series decider

* West Indies get the better of tricky batting conditions to beat Black Caps by five wickets

* Boxing Day test at MCG on the cards for Black Caps in 2026 as tour programme released



Jimmy Neesham and Michael Bracewell finished the job in a hurry from there and were not out on 34 off 11 and 14 off 15 when they completed the chase off the first ball of the 48th over.

Latham shared in a partnership of 120 off 102 balls for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell, who made 63.

They were two of four batsmen to pass 50, with opener Martin Guptill making 57 and Devon Conway making 56 at No 3.

It was just the fourth time the Black Caps had scored that many half-centuries in one ODI innings and the first time since February 2010.

The West Indies posted what looked to be a challenging target thanks to a century by Kyle Myers and an explosive innings that fell just short of three figures by captain Nicholas Pooran.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee were economical after Latham chose to field, standing in as Black Caps captain after Kane Williamson’s quad injury ruled him out for the second match in a row.

Mayers and Shai Hope put on 173 for the first wicket before Hope was caught off the bowling of Boult, while Mayers fell for 105 as the West Indies stumbled to 191-4.

Pooran took over at that point, blazing 91 off 55 balls to help his side add 111 off the last 71 they faced, with Alzarri Joseph adding a handy 20 off six, including eight after he should have been caught by Michael Bracewell.

Boutl finished with 3-53 from his 10 overs, while Southee had 1-47 from his, which featured two maidens, and Mitchell Santner took 2-38.

While their 30 overs went for just 138 runs, the other 20 went for 164, with Lockie Ferguson in particular receiving some treatment, taking 1-80 off his 10.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Devon Conway was one of four Black Caps to pass 50 as they chased down 303 to beat the West Indies.

The big moment

With 112 needed off 94 balls Mitchell sent the ball high in the air towards long-on, where Pooran and Odean Smith converged, but couldn’t complete the catch. By the time Mitchell eventually departed, the equation was down to 54 off 51. If Pooran had held on to the chance, the West Indies would have had an end open a lot sooner.

Best with the bat

There wasn’t a lot to separate the four half-centurions – Guptill, Conway, Latham and Mitchell – but Latham lasted the longest (75 balls) and made the most runs (69) and was coming off a duck in the last match while stepping into Williamson’s shoes as captain.

Best with the ball

There also wasn’t a lot to separate Boult and Southee for the second match in a row but the left-armer gets the nod for his wickets, which included the dangerous Pooran, who could have added another dozen or so to the Black Caps’ target had he finished not out.

The big picture

The Black Caps had to dig deep to claim their first ODI series win in the Caribbean after losing the series opener and their two subsequent wins were impressive, even if they were against a team that entered the series on a nine-match losing streak. They’re due to be back in action in just over two weeks against Australia, who will be close to full strength and will be a much tougher opponent.