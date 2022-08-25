Trent Boult included in Black Caps squad for Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against Australia

Trent Boult has been included in the Black Caps’ 15-man squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against Australia in Cairns next month.

There was an element of suspense around whether the left-arm seamer would make the trip across the Tasman for three one-day internationals, having recently cited a desire to tour less in seeking and being granted a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract earlier this month.

He was ultimately one of five seamers named by selectors Gary Stead and Gavin Larsen in a 15-strong squad for the matches, which will all be played at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, north Queensland.

Matt Henry has recovered from the rib injury which led to him making an early exit from the Caribbean, where the Black Caps completed a 2-1 series win over the West Indies on Sunday [Monday NZ time].

He joins fellow seamers Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and uncapped quick Ben Sears, who replaced him in Barbados, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi the player making way from the last squad, which was also picked to cover a Twenty20 series.

Batsmen Henry Nicholls and Will Young didn’t make the cut for the second tour in a row, despite being ODI regulars between the 2019 World Cup and the series in the Caribbean, with Glenn Phillips retained after making a single appearance against the West Indies.

Kane Williamson will lead the squad, even though he missed the two ODI wins at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown with a quad injury.

“The fact we’re having to leave out players of the calibre of Ish, Henry and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal,” coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

“Glenn’s a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us – as well as providing a bowling option if needed.

“It’s great to welcome back Matt. He’s been one of our frontline one-day bowlers for the past few years and his ICC ODI bowling ranking of six is testament to that.

“The inclusion of Ben Sears is a nod to the future, and we also think his pace and bounce could be a good option in Australian conditions.

“It’ll be nice to have Kane back after missing the final two games of the West Indies series through injury.

“He’s obviously a world-class player and his leadership and experience is invaluable to our group.”

Black Caps seam bowlers Kyle Jamieson (back) and Adam Milne (Achilles) weren’t considered for the tour of Australia due to injury.

Australia named their squad for the three-match series – and the one before it against Zimbabwe in Townsville, starting Sunday – in mid-July.

Leading quick Pat Cummins has been rested and batsman Travis Head won’t feature as his partner is due to give birth to their first child, but Aaron Finch’s squad is otherwise at full strength.

This series was originally scheduled for March 2020, with Australia winning the opening match in front of empty stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the second and third fixtures being abandoned.

It was then rescheduled for last summer but fell victim to Covid-19 border restrictions for a second time.

The last completed series between the trans-Tasman rivals was in New Zealand in 2017, with the Black Caps winning 2-0.

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Fixtures

All at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns; all NZ time

Tuesday, September 6, 4.20pm: First ODI

Thursday, September 8, 4.20pm: Second ODI

Sunday, September 11, 4.20pm: Third ODI