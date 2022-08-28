Black Caps only at the start of the busiest 12-month run of fixtures they have ever had

Michael Bracewell has been to seven different countries and played 17 matches for the Black Caps since the start of June.

The Black Caps touched down in Auckland an hour before dawn on Thursday, more than 48 hours after they left Barbados – the seventh different country they had played in since the start of June.

From the first test against England at Lord’s, which started on June 2, to the third one-day international against the West Indies, played last Sunday [Monday NZ time], there were a total of 20 matches – three tests, seven ODIs and 10 T20s.

Even before they arrived back home, plans were already in place for their next series – three ODIs against Australia in Cairns in the second week of September. The squad for that tour was made public while many of the players in it were somewhere over the Pacific Ocean and they will have just over a week in New Zealand before they head off in the opposite direction, this Friday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Black Caps Jeet Raval and Will Somerville have been presented with world test championship medals at Auckland's Eden Park.

Australia will be the eighth country the Black Caps have visited in four months and the matches will take their tally to 23, but by the end of May next year, they will have played between 69 and 72 in a total of 11 different countries, including 20 or 21 on home soil – nine tests, 27 ODIs and 33 to 36 T20s all told.

In the period from the end of one summer to the end of the next, which takes in overseas action during the New Zealand winter, then the home action that follows, as well as any tours that take place during that Kiwi summer, they have never previously played more than 46 matches.

In the 21st century, they have usually topped out somewhere between 37 and 43 matches in the equivalent periods. The last two years have been quiet, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So how did the Black Caps’ schedule get so crowded and hectic at this point in particular?

It is largely down to a combination of Covid-19 and the abandonment of the white-ball the tour of Pakistan last September and October following threats to the safety and security of the team.

An extra two ODIs have been tacked onto that tour, which will now take place in April, just months after an previously-scheduled visit for two tests as part of the World Test Championship and three ODIs as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The World Cup Super League also has a role to play in creating this fixture frenzy. It features 13 teams playing eight of their 12 possible opponents in three-match series, with the top-eight teams qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup in India, and the others heading to a last-chance tournament.

When this period was originally planned out, under the last edition of the Future Tours Programme, it was set to feature eight tests and 18 ODIs leading up to the Cricket World Cup in India and nine to 11 further matches, for a total of 35 to 37, right around average.

The pandemic has pushed that World Cup to October and November next year, but it also pushed the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia to this October and November, though that means a net loss of five fixtures. ODIs home and away against the West Indies and Afghanistan have also disappeared from the schedule, as did a test in Ireland (the home association’s call).

White-ball fixtures already played in Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands and the West Indies, as well as the ODI series to come in Australia and Pakistan and against India at home and the T20 series in Pakistan next April were postponed at some stage in 2020 or 2021 (or in the case of the Chappell-Hadlee series, twice). They take the tally up to 52.

Ramon Espinosa/AP Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has played 17 matches since the start of June, more than 26 of the other 27 players to have featured in that time.

The T20 tri-series with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch in early October is a new addition, as preparation for the T20 World Cup that wasn’t originally scheduled for this year. Across those two tournaments, the Black Caps will play at least nine matches and potentially 12, if they make both finals. Let’s call it at least 61.

England will visit for two tests in February which sit outside the World Test Championship, but will probably be the biggest matches of the home summer in most fans’ eyes, with a chance at revenge for June’s whitewash.

The other additions are two three-match T20 series at home against India and Sri Lanka, taking the total to at least 69. Coming hot on the heels of a T20 World Cup and with the next one not until mid-2024, they might feel a bit superfluous, but without them the home schedule would be rather sparse.

It is already set to be an unusual summer – matches will start two weeks earlier than ever before, on October 8, and it will feature a run of 77 days without any home Black Caps matches from November 30 and the last T20 against India to February 16 and the first day of the first test against England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui – a rare day-night affair.

Black Caps’ busy fixture list

June 2022: Lost to England 0-3 in tests

July 2022: Beat Ireland 3-0 in ODIs, 3-0 in T20s

July 2022: Beat Scotland 2-0 in T20s, 1-0 in lone ODI

August 2022: Beat the Netherlands 2-0 in T20s

August 2022: Beat the West Indies 2-1 in T20s, 2-1 in ODIs

September 2022: Three ODIs in Australia

October 2022: T20 tri-series v Bangladesh and Pakistan (4-5 matches)

October/November 2022: T20 World Cup in Australia (5-7 matches)

November 2022: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v India

December 2022/January 2023: 2 tests, 3 ODIs in Pakistan

January/February 2023: 3 ODIs, 3 T20s in India

February 2023: 2 tests v England

March/April 2023: 2 tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20s v Sri Lanka

April/May 2023: 5 ODIs, 5 T20s in Pakistan