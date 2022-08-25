Trent Boult hopes he hasn't played his last Black Caps test; eyes 2023 ODI World Cup

Black Caps seamer Trent Boult said ‘I hope not’ when asked if he had potentially played his last test match.

Trent Boult hopes his decision to give up his New Zealand Cricket contract and play in lucrative overseas Twenty20 leagues this summer doesn’t mean he has played his last test match for the Black Caps.

The left-arm seamer sought and was granted a release from his contract earlier this month, but is still set to feature at October’s T20 World Cup in Australia and wants to play at next year’s one-day international World Cup in India.

It is easy to see the 33-year-old being part of the Black Caps squad for that tournament, which would be his third ODI World Cup, even if NZ Cricket’s position is that it will prioritise contracted players when selecting squads going forward.

SPARK SPORT Black Caps quick Trent Boult took his 10th five-wicket bag during the second test with England in June.

Boult’s move has given him the freedom to sign up to play in Australia’s Big Bash League T20 competition in December and January, followed by the new International League T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates in January and February.

He is one of 12 platinum players available to be selected in Sunday’s BBL draft, which means he is in line for a salary of AU$340,000 [NZ$380,000]. The top players in the ILT20 are set to receive US$450,000 [NZ$730,000] – the second-largest payday on offer behind the Indian Premier League, where Boult’s services were acquired at last year’s auction for $1.6 million.

With his new commitments, Boult is set to be unavailable for the Black Caps’ next tests, in Pakistan in January, and with the ILT20 running from mid-January to February 12, it will also be difficult for him to be involved in the first home test against England, which starts just four days later.

Boult was by the far the Black Caps’ best bowler in their most recent test series, the 3-0 loss in England in June, and when asked if his contract decision meant he had potentially played his last test, he said: “I hope not”.

“But I'm fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it's going to affect that selection.

"I'm taking it almost week by week really. There's a lot of cricket to be played before then.

“I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground [Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui] against England in the new year, but it's too far away to tell.

"I'm going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision."

Boult may end up returning to New Zealand earlier than February 12, depending on how his MI Emirates team fares in the ILT20, and he also has experience in dealing with short turnarounds between T20 action and test match duty.

As recently as June, Boult played in the first test at Lord’s in England just four days after playing for Rajasthan Royals in the final of the Indian Premier League T20 competition, so his involvement in February can’t be ruled out.

The Black Caps’ two tests at home against England will be followed by two against Sri Lanka and those matches could be the first real test of NZ Cricket’s stated intention to prioritise contracted players, with Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner all contracted and generally impressive over the past 12 months.

While Boult’s test future may be up in the air – if he doesn’t feature this summer, it’s hard to see him being recalled down the line – his place in the squad for the T20 World Cup and the preceding tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch is secure.

He was also named on Thursday in the Black Caps squad for next month’s Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI series against Australia in Cairns and he should be available for the home ODI series against India that follows the T20 World Cup in November.

But he will be busy playing T20s in Australia and UAE when the Black Caps play ODIs in Pakistan and India in early 2022 and will be away at the IPL when Sri Lanka visit in March and when the Black Caps go to Pakistan for a second time in April.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Black Caps veteran Trent Boult is hoping to play at next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

That would leave away series in England and Bangladesh next September as his only potential outings in 2023 prior to the World Cup, where the Black Caps will be looking to go one better after losing in the 2015 and 2019 finals.

“100%,” was Boult’s reply when asked if he saw himself being in India next October.

“I remember talking to Kane [Williamson, the Black Caps captain] after 2019 at Lord’s and saying we want to be there in four years time. It's only a few months around the corner and there's a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy.”

Boult’s decision to seek a release from his contract was driven in part by a desire to spend more time with his wife Gert and their three children.

He said that even if he would be overseas playing in T20 leagues in Australia and the UAE from early December to mid-February it would be different to touring with the Black Caps in that he would be in a position to have his family with him.

"Without getting too financially specific, I'd be more able to bring them on tour,” Boult said.

"I've got three young boys that only see dad for eight weeks a year at the current moment.

"If I don't play any international cricket – obviously I still want to – then that might be me – a couple of leagues a year and 10 months at home rather than the other way around.

"I'm not getting too far ahead – it's a hard one to forecast at the moment."