Black Caps' decade-long winless run in Australia sets stage for Chappell-Hadlee series

Lockie Ferguson made his Black Caps debut in Australia in 2016 and is eager to taste success there.

Black Caps v Australia: First Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI

Where: Cazalays Stadium, Cairns, Australia; When: Tuesday, 4.20pm [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Captains Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand pose with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ahead of this week’s series in Cairns.

If the Black Caps are going to keep their one-day international series winning streak alive, they’ll have to find success in Australia, something they haven’t done for more than a decade.

They haven’t lost a series in cricket’s 50-over format since they hosted India in early 2019, winning six in a row against Bangladesh (twice), India, the Netherlands, Ireland and the West Indies.

That may not be the most impressive list of conquered opponents, but it is nevertheless the longest sustained run of ODI success in Black Caps history and the reason why Kane Williamson’s side are currently ranked No 1 in the world.

For all their success in the format of late, however, it’s hard to escape the fact that this week’s Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Cairns presents their biggest test since the 2019 Cricket World Cup – and at the same time, a chance for a genuine moment of glory.

The New Zealand men have never won a ODI series in Australia and this one looms as the last chance for some of those who have made plenty of history elsewhere in the game over the last decade to have a crack at doing so.

There were close calls in 2004, when the first series for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ended in a 1-1 draw with the decider in Brisbane washed out, and in 2009, when the same thing happened in the same city with the series locked at 2-2.

Martin Guptill and Tim Southee are still around from the 2009 team, but with no ODI series between the trans-Tasman rivals scheduled after this one until 2027 at the earliest, this is set to be their final shot at an historic feat. The same likely goes for Williamson, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner and many others.

Australia has been somewhat of a final frontier for the Black Caps during their golden period over the last decade or so, where they’ve made two 50-over World Cup finals as well as one Twenty20 World Cup final, won the inaugural World Test Championship and consistently been found at or near the top of the International Cricket Council’s world rankings.

Their last win on the western side of the Tasman in any format was in the famous Hobart test in 2011, almost 11 years ago.

To put things in perspective, that was Boult’s first match for his country, and he recently signalled he’s getting close to playing his last, by giving up his NZ Cricket contract to allow himself more flexibility in the twilight of his career.

Since then, Black Caps matches in Australia have included two three-match test series, lost 2-0 and 3-0. The 2015 Cricket World Cup final, lost by seven wickets. A Chappell-Hadlee series in 2016, lost 3-0. A lone T20 in early 2018 – another loss. And an ODI in 2020 that proved to be a standalone, as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of matches two and three.

Another shot at beating Australia in their own backyard is on the cards in October, with the two teams scheduled to meet in the opening match of this year’s T20 World Cup, which doubles as a rematch of last year’s final.

Boult, Guptill, Williamson and Southee at least have long-ago triumphs to hang their hats on, while there have been some home white-ball wins for them and others in the squad to cherish in that time – most notably in the group stage of the 2015 World Cup and in 2016 and 2017, when the Black Caps won Chappell-Hadlee series 2-1 and 2-0.

But when it comes to beating Australia in Australia, this week’s matches at Cazalys Stadium loom as a final final frontier.

Williamson said he wasn’t on top of just how little trans-Tasman cricket was on the cards over the next five years and he was his usual level-headed self when asked about the challenge ahead of his side over the next week.

“They're always a tough opponent,” he said of Australia, “and certainly whenever you play opposition in their own backyard, there's another dimension there too.”

Williamson is set to return to the Black Caps’ lineup after missing their two wins in the West Indies last month with a quad injury and while he said he had an XI in mind for the series opener [first ball 4.20pm Tuesday NZ time], he opted to keep it to himself.

Australia come into the series having just beaten Zimbabwe 2-1 in Cairns, losing the dead rubber on Saturday.

Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

Squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Fixtures

All at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns; all NZ time

Tuesday, September 6, 4.20pm: First ODI

Thursday, September 8, 4.20pm: Second ODI

Sunday, September 11, 4.20pm: Third ODI