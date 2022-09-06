Black Caps v Australia: The five most memorable matches from the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

The ODI between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park was one of the most memorable in Chappell-Hadlee series history

OPINION: The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy has produced plenty of classic matches between the Black Caps and Australia over its 18-year existence.

Since it was first put up for grabs in 2004, there have been a total of nine completed series where it has been contested, as well as a pair of one-off matches at the 2011 and 2015 Cricket World Cups.

Australia have won four of those series and New Zealand three – including the most recent one in 2017 – with the other two drawn – the inaugural one in 2004 and the one in 2009, which resulted in Australia holding on to the silverware.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Black Caps captain Kane Williamson poses with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after winning it in 2017.

The two one-off matches were split one apiece and the overall tally stands at 32 matches played, with 16 wins for Australia, 14 for the Black Caps, and two washouts – the series deciders in 2004 and 2009.

As the two teams prepare to begin this year’s three-match series in Cairns [first ball 4.20pm Tuesday NZ time], we’ve looked back at five of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy’s most memorable matches.

5. 2017: Black Caps win by six runs at Eden Park in Auckland

Also known as the one that almost got away.

The Black Caps made 286 batting first, which was slightly disappointing, given how they had been 210-5 with just over 12 overs to go, but once they reduced Australia to 67-6 then had them on the brink of defeat at 226-9, it seemed like plenty.

Marcus Stonis had other ideas and proceeded to farm the strike, facing every delivery in a 24-ball partnership with No 11 Josh Hazlewood where 54 runs were scored, pulling Australia within seven runs of completing a stunning comeback.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Hazlewood was run out, having taken off for a single that wasn’t there in order to keep his senior partner on strike heading into the 47th over. Stoinis finished unbeaten on 146 off 117 balls, having earlier taken 3-49.

Black Caps 286-9 (Neil Broom 73no, Martin Guptill 61; Marcus Stoinis 3-49) beat Australia 280 all out in 46 overs (Stoinis 146no; Mitchell Santner 3-44) by six runs

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images The Black Caps celebrate after running out Josh Hazlewood to claim a win over Australia at Eden Park in 2017.

4. 2009: Black Caps win by six wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is Australia’s most iconic venue, which makes Black Caps wins there extra special.

This match was the first in the five-match 2009 series and resulted in New Zealand’s eighth win out of 27 at the ground, thanks to a considered innings of 61 not out from Grant Elliot in a relatively low-scoring affair.

The Black Caps have been back to the MCG three times since, for the 2015 Cricket World Cup final, an ODI in 2016, and a test in 2019, losing heavily on each occasion.

Australia 225-5 (Michael Clarke 98, Michael Hussey 75) lost to the Black Caps 226-4 in 48.5 overs (Grant Elliot 61no) by six wickets

3. 2007: Black Caps win by five wickets at Eden Park in Auckland

Australia went into the 2007 series on the eve of that year’s World Cup without a host of big names, including captain Ricky Ponting, and were thumped by 10 wickets in the opening match in Wellington.

At the halfway stage of the second match in Auckland, it looked like the visitors had rediscovered their groove, posting 336-4 and asking the Black Caps to chase a target five runs higher than previous best effort – in the same matchup in Christchurch two years earlier.

Then came a breakthrough innings for Ross Taylor, who was only in his second year as an international cricketer. His 117 was supported by an unbeaten 76 from Peter Fulton and 52 from Craig McMillan as the Black Caps completed a famous ODI series win – their first ever over Australia – in front of a raucous Auckland crowd.

Australia 336-4 (Michael Hussey 105, Brad Hodge 97no) lost to the Black Caps 340-5 in 48.4 overs (Ross Taylor 117, Peter Fulton 76no, Craig McMillan 52; Shane Watson 3-58) by five wickets

Ross Setford/NZPA Black Cap Ross Taylor made a century against Australia at Eden Park in 2007.

2. 2015: Black Caps win by one wicket at Eden Park in Auckland

This match, in the group stage of the 2015 World Cup, barely lasted more than 50 overs, but it included more drama than most.

Batting first, Australia went from 30-0 after just 14 balls and 80-1 after 13 overs to 106-9 after 22, before Brad Haddin lifted them to 151 all out.

Chasing only 152, the Black Caps then went from 78-1 and 131-4 to 146-9, leaving No 11 Trent Boult to face two deliveries from Mitchell Starc, who had taken six wickets and was almost unplayable.

He survived them and when Kane Williamson hit the first ball of the next over for six to complete the win, the feeling for those who had been on the roller coaster ride at a sold-out Eden Park was one of relief more than joy.

Australia 151 all out in 32.2 overs (Brad Haddin 43; Trent Boult 5-27) lost to the Black Caps 152-9 in 23.1 overs (Brendon McCullum 50, Kane Williamson 45no; Mitchell Starc 6-28) by one wicket

1. 2007: Black Caps win by one wicket at Seddon Park in Hamilton

Two days after completing a new record chase of 337 at Eden Park, the Black Caps topped that effort down the road at Seddon Park in Hamilton – but only after digging themselves an almighty hole to get out of.

First Matthew Hayden plundered 181 to lift Australia to 346-5, setting the bar 10 runs higher than it was in Auckland, then the Black Caps stumbled to 41-4 and 116-5, leaving McMillan, Brendon McCullum and the tail with a massive task.

McMillan made 117 and McCullum an unbeaten 86, but it took a 15-ball 28 from seam bowler Mark Gillespie, of all people, for New Zealand to get over the line with one wicket in hand and three balls to spare.

Australia 346-5 (Matthew Hayden 181no, Shane Watson 68) lost to the Black Caps 350-9 in 49.3 overs (Craig McMillan 117, Brendon McCullum 86no, Peter Fulton 51; Mitchell Johnson 3-81) by one wicket