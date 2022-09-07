How the Black Caps blew it and Australia made their great escape in Chappell-Hadlee opener

Trent Boult was hero and villain as NZ lost the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy opener in Cairns.

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff cricket writer

ANALYSIS: Tell me if you’ve heard this one before.

An Australian left-hander starring as his team pulls off a comeback after the Black Caps rolled through their top order before they’ve put 100 on the board in a one-day international.

It’s happened four times this century and every time it has stung.

Dean Lewins/Photosport Mitchell Santner of New Zealand sees it slipping away against Australia in Cairns.

On the first two occasions, in the 2002 VB Series and at the 2003 Cricket World Cup, it was Michael Bevan playing the decisive role.

READ MORE:

* Chappell-Hadlee Trophy: Black Caps lose to Australia by two wickets in Cairns

* Black Caps v Australia: The five most memorable matches from the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

* Black Caps' decade-long winless run in Australia sets stage for Chappell-Hadlee series

* Take Five: Why the Black Caps are playing Australia in Cairns in September



On the third, at the 2019 World Cup, it was Alex Carey (alongside Usman Khawaja).

On the fourth, in Tuesday’s Chappell-Hadlee series opener at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, it was Carey once again (alongside Cameron Green).

Australia were 44-5 at the end of the 12th over needing 233 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series and extend their unbeaten run on home soil against the Black Caps to a sixth ODI and a 13th match in all formats.

New Zealand had never taken that many wickets for that few runs and lost before, making it a historic case of them letting their opponents off the hook.

Their previous worst let-off was in 2015, when they had England 45-5 chasing 192 from 26 overs in a rain-affected match, but fell victim to Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings at Chester-le-Street in County Durham.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Trent Boult of New Zealand celebrates taking the wicket of Aaron Finch of Australia.

The early efforts of Trent Boult (4-40) and Matt Henry (2-50) went to waste in Cairns as Carey made 85 and Green an unbeaten 89, after receiving lengthy treatment for cramp to ensure he could be there at the end.

Carey and Green shared in a partnership of 158 for the sixth wicket – the largest stand a team has ever had against the Black Caps after losing five wickets for fewer than 100 runs.

Boult not bowling from 38-4 to 133-5 feels like a blunder, but he was also to blame for dropping Green with 48 runs still needed.

Another 17 were added before Lockie Ferguson finally made the breakthrough, getting Carey.

As Australia had a mini collapse of 5-3, the Black Caps were back in with a sniff, but they couldn’t finish the job, as Green and Adam Zampa scored the final 26 with relative ease.

All told, there have been 151 ODIs where the Black Caps have taken five wickets before conceding 100 runs.

Tuesday night’s was the 18th where the opposing team has got up off the canvas and won. Eleven of those wins came in chases, with the other seven coming in matches where those teams were batting first.

In the 21st century, there have been 96 such matches, with 10 wins for the opposition – seven in chases and three batting first.

Four times now it has been Australia, New Zealand’s trans-Tasman rivals, who have recovered from such a position of despair.

Bevan’s is a name that brings back painful memories for Black Caps fans.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andy Bichel and Michael Bevan celebrate after lifting Australia from 82-6 to chase down 247 and beat the Black Caps in 2002.

In 2002, he made an unbeaten 102 as Australia recovered from 82-6 to chase down 247 and secure their only win in four meetings between the two teams during that year’s VB Series.

A year later, at the World Cup in South Africa, Bevan made 56 as Australia recovered from 84-7 to post 208-9, with Andy Bichel contributing a valuable 64, before dismissing the Black Caps for 112.

On both occasions, the New Zealand bowling effort was spearheaded by Shane Bond.

At the 2019 World Cup in England, it was Boult that led the way, as Australia slumped to 92-5 before Carey made 71 and Khawaja 88. They ultimately posted 243-9 then won by 86 runs as the Black Caps folded meekly.

On Tuesday, it was Boult leading the way once more, but Australia got out of jail once again and what should have been a famous win was instead a frustrating loss.

The Black Caps have plenty of close calls against Australia in ODIs over the years – nine matches have been decided by 10 runs or fewer and five by two wickets or fewer.

But it’s the defeats like Tuesday’s, where they were in a position of dominance and squandered it, that hurt the most.

Great escapes against the Black Caps this century

January 7, 2001: Zimbabwe 64-5 before chasing down 274 with one wicket in hand and 1.2 overs remaining

January 29, 2002: Australia 82-6 before chasing down 247 with two wickets in hand and three balls remaining

January 8, 2003: India 91-5 before chasing down 169 with two wickets in hand and 6.4 overs remaining

March 11, 2003: Australia 84-7 before making 208-9 and winning by 112 runs

September 8, 2009: Sri Lanka 69-5 before making 216-7 and winning by 97 runs

December 26, 2013: West Indies 96-6 before chasing down 157 with two wickets in hand and 22.3 overs remaining

December 8, 2014: Pakistan 86-5 before chasing down 247 with three wickets in hand and three balls remaining

June 20, 2015: England 45-5 before chasing down 192 (in a maximum of 26 overs) with three wickets in hand and one over remaining

June 29, 2019: Australia 92-5 before making 243-9 and winning by 86 runs

September 3, 2022: Australia 44-5 before chasing down 233 with two wickets in hand and five overs remaining