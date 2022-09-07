Trent Boult 'not too sure' why he didn't bowl more early in Black Caps' loss to Australia

Could Trent Boult have bowled more than five overs with the new ball in the Chappell-Hadlee series opener?

It was a question many people were asking after the Black Caps’ two-wicket loss to Australia at Cazlays Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday night.

And the two Black Caps that spoke between that defeat and match two on Thursday didn’t exactly have a great answer for it.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Black Caps seamer Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Boult took 3-12 in his opening spell, leaving Australia 34-4 at the end of nine overs, and that quickly became 44-5 after 12 as Matt Henry claimed the second of his two wickets.

READ MORE:

* How the Black Caps blew it and Australia made their great escape in Chappell-Hadlee opener

* Chappell-Hadlee Trophy: Black Caps lose to Australia by two wickets in Cairns

* Black Caps v Australia: The five most memorable matches from the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

* Black Caps' decade-long winless run in Australia sets stage for Chappell-Hadlee series



But from there, it took 16 overs for Boult to be reintroduced to the attack, as Alex Carey and Cameron Green got going in what turned out to be a match-winning partnership of 158 for the sixth wicket.

By the time Boult started his sixth over, they had put on 89 of those runs, as Black Caps captain Kane Williamson first turned to his spinners, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell – a move that allowed the Australian pair to ease their way in.

Boult did eventually claim a fourth wicket to finish with 4-40, in between two from Lockie Ferguson that left Australia 207-8, still needing a further 26 runs, but with Green unbeaten on 89, the hosts ultimately got to their target of 233 with five overs to spare.

Boult was asked about only bowling five overs up top in the post-match press conference on Tuesday and with a smile on his face, he said: "I thought of having a sixth, and maybe a seventh or eighth”.

He then added that he was "not too sure what the thinking was there,” and noted that Australia “batted a long way down” specifically pointing out that the presence of Glenn Maxwell at No 8 made for a “naughty batting order”.

Tom Latham was given the task of fronting up on Wednesday, the morning after the Black Caps let a golden chance for a rare win on Australian soil slip from their grasp, and he offered the same reasoning – including the specific threat of Maxwell batting as low as No 8.

"You can look at it both ways," Latham said. "You can either bowl one more over, or you go look at the bigger picture ... whether you go for the kill at that moment or whether you just hold them back.”

The reality was that Maxwell at No 8 was one wicket away once Australia were five down and Boult looked by far the most likely Black Cap to get it – and potentially more after that.

It’s hard to imagine former captain and current England coach Brendon McCullum pulling Boult out of the attack after just five overs in that situation, but current captain Williamson tends to be conservative more often than not and this will go down as a big what-if, especially if Australia go on to win the three-match series, which concludes on Sunday.

Pressed about the relevancy of Australia’s long batting order in a situation where the Black Caps’ foot was as firmly on their trans-Tasman rivals’ throat as it has ever been in ODI cricket, Latham played his best forward defence.

"The ball was skidding on a little bit more and batting became easier,” he said of Australia’s innings under lights.

“We certainly know that Australia are a team that fight pretty much all the way down. We were one wicket away from breaking things open, but we weren't able to create those chances.

“Whether we do that [hold Boult back] in the same situation next game or whether we do things slightly differently ... that's the way we went about things and we certainly back the [other bowlers] in those situations to come in and, and do a job, but unfortunately we weren't able to make that breakthrough that we needed.”

As for Boult seemingly being oblivious to why he was held in reserve for 19 overs when a win was there to be seized?

"That's the decision that Kane decided to do,” Latham said. “You do have to hold a few overs back, every now and again, and that was the decision we went with.

“We've just got to back the guys in those situations, whatever situation it is.”