Kane Williamson was dismissed in ugly fashion as his side collapsed and lost the second Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI against Australia.

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff cricket writer

ANALYSIS: Cricket teams have lost eight wickets for fewer than 117 runs 564 times in the history of the one-day international format.

On 540 of those occasions, they lost. On four occasions, rain came to their rescue. On one occasion, they forced a tie.

On the other 19 – just over 3% of the time – they won.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia celebrate the wicket of Black Caps opener Martin Guptill during the second ODI.

That exclusive group now includes the Australian team that came roaring back to pull off a 113-run thumping of the Black Caps in the second Chappell-Hadlee Trophy match in Cairns on Thursday night.

READ MORE:

* Black Caps coach feels big score for Kane Williamson is 'just around the corner'

* Kane Williamson's dismissal the worst in a horror Black Caps batting effort against Australia

* Black Caps dismissed for 82 as Australia win second ODI and Chappell-Hadlee Trophy

* Show me the money: How do Twenty20 leagues stack up with Black Caps contracts?



Seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry did the bulk of the damage as Australia slipped to 117-8 in the 37th over after being sent in by Kane Williamson at Cazalys Stadium.

By the time Boult took the ninth wicket, Australia had made it to 148, and they should have finished at 162, but there was no appeal when Michael Bracewell hit Josh Hazlewood on the pads.

Instead, with Mitchell Starc making 38 not out and Hazlewood unbeaten on 23, they made it to 195-9 – the fourth-highest total any of those 19 successful teams had managed.

Starc, Hazlewood and Sean Abbott then tied the Black Caps down, reducing them to 14-3 in the ninth over and 33-3 after 18, with Abbott bowling 28 consecutive dot balls (including two wickets) and finishing with 2-1 from his five overs.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was then able to thrive off the pressure his team-mates’ built, taking 5-35 as New Zealand crumbled to be all out for 82 – their sixth-worst ODI total and their worst on Australian soil, where they have now gone 14 matches in all formats without success.

The final winning margin of 113 runs was the largest by any team to have been 117-8 or worse batting first in an ODI.

Sri Lanka’s win from 107-8 chasing 240 against Australia in 2010 is the largest successful chase from such a position.

Thursday’s match was just the second time in 52 ODIs where they’ve had their opponents 117-8 or worse that the Black Caps had tasted defeat.

The previous instance was in 1984, when they had Sri Lanka 112-8 in Moratuwa but ultimately fell 41 runs short chasing 159 to win in a 40-over match.

It was the third time Australia has recovered from such a hole, after wins over the West Indies in 1992 and 1999 by 14 and 20 runs respectively.

Four of the wins from 117-8 or worse have come against the hosts in Mirpur in Bangladesh – including two in three days by Zimbabwe in 2009.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Black Caps captain Kane Williamson hangs his head after being dismissed in the second ODI against Australia.

Wins from 117-8 or worse in ODIs

February 4, 1981: West Indies were 110-9 but made 127 against England, then won by two runs

January 16, 1982: West Indies were 90-8 chasing 107 in 30 overs against Pakistan, then won by one wicket with seven balls remaining

March 31, 1984: Sri Lanka were 112-8 but made 158-8 in 40 overs against New Zealand, then won by 41 runs

March 22, 1985: India were 113-8 but made 125 against Pakistan, then won by 38 runs

December 18, 1989: Pakistan were 75-8 but made 87-9 in 16 overs against India, then won by seven runs

December 8, 1992: Australia were 90-8 but made 101 against the West Indies, then won by 14 runs

January 19, 1996: South Africa were 98-8 but made 129 against England, then won by 14 runs

April 18, 1999: Australia were 104-8 but made 189 against the West Indies, then won by 20 runs

January 23, 2001: Zimbabwe were 88-8 but made 138 against the West Indies, then won by 47 runs

March 1, 2006: Kenya were 114-8 but made 134 against Zimbabwe, then won by 65 runs

January 16, 2009: Zimbabwe were 114-8 chasing 153 against Bangladesh, then won by two wickets with 11 balls remaining

January 19, 2009: Zimbabwe were 92-8 chasing 125 against Bangladesh, then won by two wickets with four balls remaining

November 3, 2010: Sri Lanka were 107-8 chasing 240 against Australia, then won by one wicket with 5.4 overs remaining

July 5, 2012: Ireland were 106-8 but made 163 against Afghanistan, then won by 59 runs

February 17, 2014: Sri Lanka were 67-8 but made 180 against Bangladesh, then won by 13 runs

June 17, 2014: India were 81-8 but made 105 against Bangladesh, then won by 58 runs

June 24, 2018: England were 114-8 chasing 206 against Australia, then won by one wicket with nine balls remaining

March 6, 2022: Namibia were 103-8 but made 226 against Oman, then won by 110 runs

September 8, 2022: Australia were 117-8 but made 195-9 against New Zealand, then won by 113 runs