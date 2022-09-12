Black Caps player ratings: Trent Boult shines once more amid Australian whitewash

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff cricket writer

OPINION: There was not a lot to like as the Black Caps extended their winless run in Australia in all formats to 15 matches across seven years.

They were beaten 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Cairns and that piece of silverware is now set to spend at least five years residing on the other side of the Tasman.

Stand-out performances were few and far between as they went down by two wickets, 113 runs and 25 runs in the three matches at Cazlays Stadium.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Trent Boult was by some distance the Black Caps’ best performer as they lost the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia.

Seamer Trent Boult continued his strong one-day international record against Australia and he was by far the best of a relatively bleak bunch.

READ MORE:

* Controversial catch as Black Caps lose Chappell-Hadlee series to Australia

* Black Caps swept in Chappell-Hadlee Trophy by Australia with 25-run loss

* Trent Boult one of the rare Black Caps who rises to the occasion against Australia

* Australia captain Aaron Finch to quit one-day cricket after playing Black Caps



Here’s how Stuff cricket writer Andrew Voerman saw it.

Trent Boult – 9

10 wickets, average 10.3, strike rate 18, economy rate 3.43

Boult was by far the Black Caps’ best performer in Cairns and his efforts deserved more than being on the losing end of a clean sweep. A reminder that he will be a big loss when the Black Caps have ODIs that clash with his T20 commitments. His efforts were only made more remarkable by his team-mates’ failures.

Matt Henry – 8

5 wickets, average 16.6, strike rate 24, economy rate 4.15

Henry showed why he remains a first-choice new-ball bowler for the Black Caps in ODI cricket, impressing up top alongside Boult as Australia slumped to 45-5 in match one and 54-5 in match two. Missed match three with a side strain.

Finn Allen – 7

35 runs, average 35, strike rate 92.1

Allen got one match despite playing his best ODI innings to date in the Black Caps’ previous series in the West Indies. He showed plenty of positive intent, something that had been lacking in the first two matches, and has surely earned an extended run at the top of the order, whether alongside Martin Guptill or instead of him.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Glenn Phillips came into the Black Caps’ lineup for match three and made an instant impression with the bat.

Glenn Phillips – 7

47 runs, average 47, strike rate 88.67

Phillips also got one match but took his chance, for the most part. The match was there for the taking had he managed to bat to the end but that that was even the case was largely down to his efforts. Must retain his place and would be even more of a sure thing if he could be called on as a sixth bowling option.

Mitchell Santner – 6

2 wickets, average 60.5, strike rate 81, economy rate 4.48

59 runs, average 99.5, strike rate 78.66

Did his usual economical job with the ball through the middle overs but an extra wicket or two would have helped the Black Caps immensely. Was part of the batting revival in the third match, making 30 before the Black Caps fell 26 runs short of their target.

Devon Conway – 5

72 runs, average 24, strike rate 63.15

Conway fell in the first match right when he needed to kick on, having made 46. Looked solid again in match three before falling to a debatable catch that was given not out on the field but was overturned by the television umpire. There is a question in the air as to whether he should be opening or at No 4.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Black caps seamer Tim Southee celebrates with wicketkeeper Tom Latham after taking a wicket against Australia.

Tim Southee – 5

2 wickets, average 48, strike rate 60, economy rate 4.8

Southee came into the Black Caps XI for match two, seemingly because there was a feeling his change-ups would be of more use than Lockie Ferguson’s out-and-out pace. Was impressive in that match – a rare outing where he did not have the new ball – but remains behind Henry, and probably Kyle Jamieson too, in the pecking order.

Kane Williamson – 5

89 runs, average 29.66, strike rate 48.10

Williamson finished the series as the Black Caps’ leading run scorer but that was not a huge achievement. The captain looks out of sorts and is getting bogged down way too easily, as evidenced by his strike rate. One can only hope a shift to Twenty20 ahead of next month’s World Cup will lead to him playing with freedom.

Lockie Ferguson – 4

3 wickets, average 38.66, strike rate 38, economy rate 6.10

Ferguson’s best patch in his two matches came late in the first, when he picked up two wickets as Australia went from cruising towards 233 after their early setbacks to suddenly being in danger once again. Express pace was not the way to go, given the conditions in Cairns, but his radar still seemed to be a bit off.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Tom Latham failed to fire with the bat for the Black Caps against Australia.

Tom Latham – 4

53 runs, average 17.66, strike rate 70.66

Latham made 43 in match one but only managed 10 across matches two and three combined. He has thrived in difficult batting conditions in the past but needed to offer more here.

Daryl Mitchell – 4

52 runs, average 17.33, strike rate 59.77

Mitchell made no more than 26 in any of his three innings, making this his worst tour in an otherwise highly impressive year.

Jimmy Neesham – 4

54 runs, average 18, strike rate 100

0 wickets, economy rate 5.71

Neesham had his best innings in match three, making 36 off 34 and joining with Phillips to give the Black Caps hope after an ugly start. He was barely used as a bowler in match one but was tidy when given a bigger workload in matches two and three, albeit without taking any wickets.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images The jury is still out on Michael Bracewell as an ODI cricketer.

Michael Bracewell – 3

19 runs, average 9.5, strike rate 63.33

0 wickets, economy rate 6.16

Bracewell was asked to bat in the top six, which might be a bridge too far for him in ODI cricket. Will continue to appeal as a second spin-bowling all-rounder alongside Santner but has not produced anything against the West Indies and Australia, the first serious opponents he has faced.

Martin Guptill – 3

8 runs, average 4, strike rate 33.33

Guptill did not fire in either of the first two matches and was replaced by Allen for the third. Might now have his work cut out if he is going to make it to next October’s World Cup in India, but the busy schedule ahead should ensure he has chances to fight for his place.

Ben Sears

For the second series in a row, the promising young quick did not get to make his ODI debut.