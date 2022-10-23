Glenn Phillips gets timing right with stunning catch in Black Caps’ T20 World Cup opener

The catch that has Glenn Phillips being compared to Superman is all a blur to the man himself.

But he’ll happily take the plaudits – and the social media fame – he’s received for his stunning diving effort in the Black Caps’ Twenty20 World Cup win over Australia.

Phillips reckoned he covered about 25m on the off side before leaving his feet to take the catch that sent Marcus Stoinis on his way for seven in the tournament opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night.

Dan Himbrechts/AAP via Photosport Glenn Phillips dived to take a stunning catch as the Black Caps beat Australia at the T20 World Cup.

But he said that while it looked spectacular for those watching in the stands and on television, he didn’t actually remember the moment he left his feet – it just happened and the next thing he knew, he had come up trumps at deep cover.

“I was a little worried I was actually going to overrun it at the start,” Phillips said on Sunday.

“I've overrun a few recently, so to actually time that jump right for the first time in a while was quite cool and to have a view of the crowd right behind me was pretty special.”

Phillips was one of several Black Caps to make mistakes in the field during the recent tri-series with Bangladesh and Pakistan in Christchurch.

He joked at the time that “maybe there [was] a witch out there” putting a curse on the team, but if that was the case, the culprit seemingly hasn’t made the trip across the Tasman.

In addition to Phillips’ incredible effort in the Black Caps’ 89-run win, there were also good grabs from captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

The opening match of the T20 World Cup began with a bang when New Zealand opener Finn Allen hit Mitchell Starc for 14 runs in the first over on his way to making 42 off 16 balls.

Devon Conway made an unbeaten 92 off 58, with Williamson, Phillips and Neesham all playing supporting roles as the Black Caps posted 200-3 from their 20 overs.

Australia were then bowled out for 111 with all five New Zealand bowlers taking wickets, led by Tim Southee who took 3-6 to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 international cricket.

Phillips said he and his team-mates were “absolutely pumped” watching Allen attack Australia’s star-studded seam attack from the off.

“When you come in at four [like Phillips does], you’re either coming in in a bit of a sticky situation or you're coming in like I did yesterday, where we were able to go and launch from a platform.

“The way Finn set the tone for the whole day was absolutely phenomenal. It's actually quite special seeing a guy go out there with that freedom and do that and take down some of the best bowlers in the world with such aggression and almost such ease as well.

“It really puts us on the front foot. It's not always going to come off, but it is the sort of tone that allows us to come into the game with a bit more hype and a bit of aggression.

“We've always had that hype and that scrappy mentality, but the way Finn does it, it just adds another element to it.”

Making Saturday’s win even sweeter was the fact that it was the Black Caps’ first over Australia in Australia for 16 matches – ending a 15-match losing streak in all formats that stretched back to December 2011.

“There's been some phenomenal moments throughout my career so far, but being a part of the team that's beaten Australia for the first time in 11 years in Australia, that's pretty special,” Phillips said.

“Just thinking of the big picture, of all the teams that have come here and have not necessarily had the opportunity to feel that winning feeling, that is very special for me.”

Phillips said the Black Caps would now head into their second match, against Afghanistan on Wednesday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, full of confidence, having upset the hosts and defending champions to boost their own chances of making the semifinals.