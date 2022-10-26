Rain forces Black Caps to settle for a point against Afghanistan at T20 World Cup

Rain was the winner at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday night.

The Black Caps were denied the chance to build on their stunning start at the Twenty20 World Cup by the Melbourne rain on Wednesday night.

Two points for a win would have been expected against Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but they had to settle for one from a washout as the bad weather prevented the match from starting.

Rain earlier delayed the start of the match between Ireland and England at the same venue before returning to curtail it and hand the Irish a famous five-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Black Caps sit at the top of group one after the second round of matches and remain in control of their own destiny with regard to making the semifinals, thanks to their first-up win over hosts Australia.

But dropping a point against Afghanistan has reduced their margin for error in a competitive group that also features Sri Lanka, but has been shaken up thanks to Ireland’s stunning upset win.

The Black Caps have three points from two matches, while Sri Lanka, England, Ireland and Australia all have two, and Afghanistan have one.

Kane Williamson and co will be hoping to return to Melbourne for the World Cup final on November 13 – and for better weather if they do – but they now head back to Sydney to play Sri Lanka on Saturday night.

Sri Lanka had to navigate a first round of matches to make it to the Super 12 phase, where they began with a win over Ireland, then lost to Australia on Tuesday.

The Black Caps made an emphatic statement in their opening match on Saturday, beating the World Cup hosts by 89 runs, and will be eager to get a second win this Saturday to put one foot in the semifinals.

After Sri Lanka, they are due to play England at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday and Ireland at the Adelaide Oval next Friday.

England first have to play Australia at the MCG on Friday and could be clinging to their tournament life if they can’t get a win in that match.

Black Caps batter Daryl Mitchell was available for selection for the match against Afghanistan after missing the win over Australia as he recovered from breaking a pinky finger earlier this month.

But he will have to wait until Saturday’s match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground to play for the first time at this World Cup.

Mark Chapman is likely to make way for Mitchell from the XI that faced Australia.