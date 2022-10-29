Live: Black Caps v Sri Lanka – Twenty20 World Cup cricket

The Black Caps will be hoping to take a big step towards the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Saturday night.

After beating Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground last Saturday, they had to settle for a point as their second match against Afghanistan was scuppered by the Melbourne rain on Wednesday.

They’re now back in Sydney, where the forecast is for fine weather, to play Sri Lanka, who began the Super 12 phase with a win over Ireland before losing to the tournament hosts in Perth on Tuesday.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Daryl Mitchell is set to return to the Black Caps when they face Sri Lanka on Saturday night.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The game

Twenty20 World Cup: Black Caps v Sri Lanka

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground; When: Saturday 9pm [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 3, live updates on Stuff

The squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

The odds

Black Caps $1.42, Sri Lanka $2.70

The history

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met five times at T20 World Cups, but avoided each other at each of the last two editions – in India in 2016 and the United Arab Emirates last year.

Sri Lanka won three of those meetings, with the Black Caps winning one and the other a tie. Overall, however, the Black Caps have the edge in cricket’s shortest format, winning 10 of the 18 completed matches between the two teams.

The talk

Black Caps seamer Tim Southee: “We know Sri Lanka is a dangerous side. They always pose a big threat, and spin has been a massive part of their game and a strength of theirs”.

Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveed Nawaz: “I think Sydney is a very favourable venue for Sri Lanka. It has been throughout the years, and we are looking forward to this game against New Zealand”.