Black Caps star Glenn Phillips an entertainer and an innovator at the T20 World Cup

Glenn Phillips came up with a new approach to running between the wickets in the Black Caps' win over Sri Lanka

Glenn Phillips’ batting would have been entertainment enough on Saturday night at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He scored 104 off 64 balls as the Black Caps beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs to put one foot in the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup – his second T20 international century.

That was more than Sri Lanka managed as a team – they were all out for 102 – and his strike rate of 163 looked otherworldly when you consider that everyone else in the match combined to score at less than a run a ball, making 165 off 172.

Sky Sport Black Cap Glenn Phillips unveiled a new approach to running between the wickets in their win over Sri Lanka.

But not only did the 25-year-old play one of the greatest innings you will ever see – considering his side were 15-3 shortly after he arrived at the crease – he also had time to innovate.

Late in the piece, once he’d brought up his century, Phillips could be seen at the non-striker’s end preparing to run as if he was lining up for a sprint event at the Olympics, with his bat out in front of him and his heel safely behind the crease.

As he explained afterwards: “It was very much spur of the moment”.

“I actually had my three-point start wrong, which my best mate's probably going to give me a little bit of stick for later on. It's supposed to be the other arm and the other leg.”

Phillips said he adopted the position “to be able to see the bowler and take off as quickly as possible”.

He wasn’t imitating something he’d seen somewhere else, but as cricket’s shortest format gets picked over in search of advantages and teams and players continue to innovate it might catch on.

“Who knows?” Phillips said. “Maybe some people will use it. Maybe some people won't.”

“Obviously the extension of the bat being in the crease gives you another extra foot or two, but at the end of the day, I've got little arms, so my speed is probably going to get me a little bit further than my reach.”

For the second Saturday night in a row, Phillips gave the crowd at the SCG their money’s worth.

Last weekend, as the Black Caps began the T20 World Cup with a win over Australia, he took a stunning diving catch in the outfield.

This weekend, it was a hundred that included four sixes, including two off consecutive balls from off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, over cover and long-on, where his power was on full display.

On both occasions, Phillips could be seen standing in the middle with his arms spread wide, soaking in the moment.

There were times in his innings on Saturday where he could be heard on the stump mic expressing his frustration with himself, after missing balls that were there to be hit.

There was also some luck involved – as he acknowledged afterwards. A sitter of a catch was spilt at long-on when he was on 12 off 14, while a more difficult chance went begging in the covers when he was on 45 off 37.

But when he pulled Theekshana for four to bring up his century, Phillips let out a guttural roar – a show of emotion to mark the biggest achievement of his international career to date.

“I try to entertain as much as possible,” was how he put it on the broadcast as he received the player of the match award. “Today it worked out well”.

“At the end of the day for me,” he added later, “it's about having as much fun as possible and showing the sort of emotion that I'm feeling at the time.

“Sometimes it's for good, and sometimes it's for bad. Hopefully more good than bad.”

Phillips and the Black Caps were on their way to Brisbane on Sunday to prepare for their clash with England at The Gabba on Tuesday night.

A win there should lock up top spot in group one and a place in the semifinals against the second-placed team from group two, likely to be the loser of the match between India and South Africa on Sunday night in Perth.

Rain is forecast for Brisbane on Tuesday, but the Black Caps’ strong net run rate (+3.55) means they have little to fear from a washout, while a loss would likely leave them needing to beat Ireland in their final group match in Adelaide on Friday.