Live: Black Caps vs Ireland at the T20 World Cup

The Black Caps face Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, needing a win to secure a place in the semifinals at the T20 World Cup.

Captain Kane Williamson’s slow scoring rate has come under fire following his side’s loss to England in Brisbane on Tuesday, which left them waiting to be sure of a place in the final four.

Ireland are out of semifinal contention, but will be keen to pull off a third upset at this tournament to join their wins over England and the West Indies.

Tertius Pickard/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson’s scoring rates have been in the spotlight ahead of Friday’s match against Ireland.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Friday’s clash.

The game

Twenty20 World Cup: Black Caps v Ireland

Where: Adelaide Oval; When: Friday 5pm [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 3, live updates on Stuff

The squads

Black Caps: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume

The odds

Black Caps $1.10, Ireland $5.60

The history

The Black Caps have played Ireland once a T20 World Cup, winning by 83 runs in England in 2009.

The two teams met in a three-match bilateral series in Belfast in July, with New Zealand winning all three matches comfortably.

The talk

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson: “[Ireland have] been playing really, really well, and they've got a number of good players, match winners throughout their team and a very well-balanced side. For us, it is just focusing on our cricket, planning as well as we can and trying to put out a better performance”.

Ireland seamer Josh Little: ”We had a couple of good games against them during the summer back home in Ireland. There's no reason why another upset couldn't be caused. The boys are feeling good and are hoping to grab another scalp tomorrow”.